Cerebro partners with Community Health Center of Buffalo

Cerebro and Community health center of Buffalo announced their partnership on a new groundbreaking technology that will change the way we treat traumatic brain injuries like concussions. Kristian Bouw, Chief scientist for Cerebro displayed a beta version of their headset AI concussion test. A test that does not require any physical movements from it’s teste. All they have to do is just sit down, and follow the directions on the screen. The CEO for Community Health Center of Buffalo Lavonne Ansari announced that they have 3 of them and there would be no additional charge for patients at the health center of Buffalo.

“We'll do a couple of things. The first, we will use our own patients. So any of the providers that feel that we they've diagnosed a concussion, they will send them, we have a pod that we will be having just for our AI and cerebral and they will send them to that area to get to use the headset.”

CEO of Cerebro also announced his plans to continue to make access to this technology affordable to the average person when the technology is finished with beta testing and becomes widespread.

“. So this is going to be so cerebral units are going to be well put into the existing reimbursement plans, we have already identified the specific CBT codes, specific scans and reimbursements that the hospital or FQHCs get for scans, assessments for the patient. And our goal here is to work with the right providers to make it as seamless as possible for the patient with zero costs.”

The Community Health Center of Buffalo will begin using the technology immediately to diagnose and treat patients with traumatic brain injuries. To the see the technology in action please click on the attached link Artificial Intelligence in Health care (AI)



