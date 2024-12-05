Weather updates for Western New York
Closings
- Greater East Buffalo Family of Parishes Services Cancelled
- SASI Kazoo Factory Closed Today
- A Children's Place Day Care Center Closed Today
- Alden Central Schools Closed Today
- Alexander Central Schools Closed Today
- Aspire Center for Learning Closed Today
- Attica Central School District Closed Today
- Aurora Waldorf School Closed Today
- Baker Hall School Closed Today
- Batavia City Schools Closed Today
- Bemus Point Central Schools Closed Today
- Beyond Support Network, All Dayhab Sites Closed Today
- Beyond Support Network, George Urban Blvd. Closed Today
- Beyond Support Network/DLS, Tri-Main Closed Today
- Bishop Timon/St. Jude School Closed Today
- Bornhava Early Childhood Center, Chateau Terr. Closed Today
- Bornhava Early Childhood Center, Grace Academy Closed Today
- Bornhava Early Childhood Center, Lockport Closed Today
- Bornhava St. James Academy Closed Today
- BRICK Buffalo Academy Charter School Closed Today
- Brocton Central Schools Closed Today
- Bryant & Stratton, Amherst Remote Learning In Progress
- Bryant & Stratton, Buffalo Remote Learning In Progress
- Bryant & Stratton, Southtowns Remote Learning In Progress
- Buffalo Academy of Sacred Heart Closed Today
- Buffalo Public Schools Closed Today
- Buffalo Seminary Closed Today
- Buffalo State University Classes Cancelled
- Buffalo United Charter School Closed Today
- Canisius High School Closed Today
- Canisius University Remote Learning In Progress
- Cardinal O'Hara High School Closed Today
- Cassadaga Valley Schools Closed Today
- Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central Schools Closed Today
- Central Christian Academy, Dunkirk Closed Today
- Charter School for Applied Technologies Closed Today
- Charter School for Inquiry Closed Today
- Chautauqua Christian Academy Closed Today
- Chautauqua Lake Central Schools Closed Today
- CHC Learning Center Closed Today
- Cheektowaga Central School District Closed Today
- Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District Closed Today
- Cleveland Hill UFSD Closed Today
- Clymer Central School Closed Today
- Depew Public Schools Closed Today
- Dunkirk City Schools Closed Today
- eAcademy Closed Today
- East Aurora Montessori School Closed Today
- East Aurora Union Free Schools Closed Today
- ECC, South Campus Closed Today
- Eden Central Schools Closed Today
- Elmwood Village Charter School, Days Park Closed Today
- Elmwood Village Charter School, Hertel Closed Today
- Elmwood-Franklin School Closed Today
- Enterprise Charter School Closed Today
- Erie 1 BOCES EDGE Academy at Pine Hill Closed Today
- Erie 1 BOCES Winchester Academy Closed Today
- Erie 1 BOCES, Potter Center Closed Today
- Erie 2 BOCES - CAM P-TECH (Springville) Closed Today
- Erie 2 BOCES, Baker Road Closed Today
- Erie 2 BOCES, Carrier Educational Center Closed Today
- Erie 2 BOCES, Hewes Educational Ctr. Closed Today
- Erie 2 BOCES, Lo Guidice Educational Ctr. Closed Today
- Erie 2 BOCES, Ormsby Educational Ctr. Closed Today
- Erie 2 BOCES, WNY P-Tech (Dunkirk) Closed Today
- Erie 2 BOCES: Academy at Maple Avenue Closed Today
- Falconer Central Schools Closed Today
- Forestville Central Schools Closed Today
- Fredonia ABCD Closed Today
- Fredonia Central Schools Closed Today
- Frewsburg Central Schools Closed Today
- Frontier Central Schools Closed Today
- Galeton Area School District Closed Today
- Gateway Therapeutic PS Closed Today
- Global Concepts Charter School Closed Today
- Gowanda Central Schools Closed Today
- Guiding Earth Montessori School Closed Today
- Hamburg Central Schools Closed Today
- Hebron Center Christian School Classes Cancelled
- Hilbert College Closed Today
- Holland Central Schools Closed Today
- Holy Cross Head Start, Inc. Closed Today
- Iroquois Central Schools Closed Today
- Jamestown C.C., Dunkirk Campus Remote Learning In Progress
- Jamestown C.C., Jamestown Campus Remote Learning In Progress
- Jamestown C.C., Olean Campus Remote Learning In Progress
- Jamestown Public Schools Closed Today
- Kids Capital Child Care Closed Today
- King Center Charter School Closed Today
- Lackawanna City Schools Closed Today
- Lake Shore Central Schools Closed Today
- Lakeview Children's World Closed Today
- Lancaster Central Schools Closed Today
- Maryvale School System Closed Today
- Mount Mercy Academy Closed Today
- Mt. St. Mary's Academy Closed Today
- Nardin Academy Closed Today
- Nichols School Closed Today
- North Collins Central Schools Closed Today
- Northern Chautauqua Catholic School Closed Today
- Northern Potter School District Delayed 2 Hours
- Notre Dame Academy: South Buffalo Closed Today
- Oakfield-Alabama Central Schools Closed Today
- OLV Human Services - Monarch Closed Today
- OLV Human Services - St. John's Parkside Closed Today
- Orchard Park Central School District Closed Today
- Orchard Park Cooperative Preschool Closed Today
- Our Lady Blessed Sacrament, Depew Closed Today
- Our Lady of Victory School Closed Today
- Panama Central Schools Closed Today
- Pavilion Central Schools Closed Today
- Pembroke Central Schools Closed Today
- Persistence Preparatory Academy Closed Wednesday
- Pine Street Day Hab Closed Today
- Pine Valley Central Schools Closed Today
- Primary Hall Preparatory Charter School Closed Today
- Queen of Heaven School Closed Today
- Randolph Academy , Randolph Campus Closed Today
- Randolph Academy, Hamburg Campus Closed Today
- Randolph Central Schools Closed Today
- REACH Academy Charter School, Elementary Closed Today
- Reach Academy Charter School, Middle Closed Today
- Rhymes and Reasons Day Care Closed Today
- Ripley Central School District Closed Today
- S. S. Peter and Paul School, Hamburg Closed Today
- Salon Professional Academy Closed Today
- Sherman Central Schools Closed Today
- Silver Creek Central Schools Closed Today
- South Buffalo Charter School Closed Today
- Southtowns Catholic School Closed Today
- Southwestern Central Schools Closed Today
- Springville-Griffith Schools Closed Today
- St. Francis High School Closed Today
- St. John Vianney School Closed Today
- St. Joseph School, University Heights Closed Today
- St. Mark's School, North Buffalo Closed Today
- St. Mary's High School, Lancaster Closed Today
- St. Mary's School for the Deaf Closed Today
- Stanley G. Falk School Closed Today
- Tapestry Charter School Closed Today
- The Arc Erie County Education Program, Maryvale Closed Today
- The Arc Erie County New York- Day Hab 2643 Main Street Services Cancelled
- The Arc Erie County New York- Day Hab, 56 Main Hamburg Closed Today
- Trinity Christian School Closed Today
- Trocaire College Remote Learning In Progress
- Wee Can Preschool Closed Today
- West Buffalo Charter School Closed Today
- West Seneca Central Schools Closed Today
- West Seneca Christian School Closed Today
- Westfield Academy and Central School Closed Today
- Westminster Community Charter School Closed Today
- WNY Maritime Charter School Closed Today
- Wyoming Central Schools Closed Today
- YWCA School House Commons Daycare Closed Today
- Cherry Creek Town Court Closed Today