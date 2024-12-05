© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Weather updates for Western New York

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published December 5, 2024 at 12:26 PM EST

Closings

  • Greater East Buffalo Family of Parishes Services Cancelled
  • SASI Kazoo Factory Closed Today
  • A Children's Place Day Care Center Closed Today
  • Alden Central Schools Closed Today
  • Alexander Central Schools Closed Today
  • Aspire Center for Learning Closed Today
  • Attica Central School District Closed Today
  • Aurora Waldorf School Closed Today
  • Baker Hall School Closed Today
  • Batavia City Schools Closed Today
  • Bemus Point Central Schools Closed Today
  • Beyond Support Network, All Dayhab Sites Closed Today
  • Beyond Support Network, George Urban Blvd. Closed Today
  • Beyond Support Network/DLS, Tri-Main Closed Today
  • Bishop Timon/St. Jude School Closed Today
  • Bornhava Early Childhood Center, Chateau Terr. Closed Today
  • Bornhava Early Childhood Center, Grace Academy Closed Today
  • Bornhava Early Childhood Center, Lockport Closed Today
  • Bornhava St. James Academy Closed Today
  • BRICK Buffalo Academy Charter School Closed Today
  • Brocton Central Schools Closed Today
  • Bryant & Stratton, Amherst Remote Learning In Progress
  • Bryant & Stratton, Buffalo Remote Learning In Progress
  • Bryant & Stratton, Southtowns Remote Learning In Progress
  • Buffalo Academy of Sacred Heart Closed Today
  • Buffalo Public Schools Closed Today
  • Buffalo Seminary Closed Today
  • Buffalo State University Classes Cancelled
  • Buffalo United Charter School Closed Today
  • Canisius High School Closed Today
  • Canisius University Remote Learning In Progress
  • Cardinal O'Hara High School Closed Today
  • Cassadaga Valley Schools Closed Today
  • Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central Schools Closed Today
  • Central Christian Academy, Dunkirk Closed Today
  • Charter School for Applied Technologies Closed Today
  • Charter School for Inquiry Closed Today
  • Chautauqua Christian Academy Closed Today
  • Chautauqua Lake Central Schools Closed Today
  • CHC Learning Center Closed Today
  • Cheektowaga Central School District Closed Today
  • Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District Closed Today
  • Cleveland Hill UFSD Closed Today
  • Clymer Central School Closed Today
  • Depew Public Schools Closed Today
  • Dunkirk City Schools Closed Today
  • eAcademy Closed Today
  • East Aurora Montessori School Closed Today
  • East Aurora Union Free Schools Closed Today
  • ECC, South Campus Closed Today
  • Eden Central Schools Closed Today
  • Elmwood Village Charter School, Days Park Closed Today
  • Elmwood Village Charter School, Hertel Closed Today
  • Elmwood-Franklin School Closed Today
  • Enterprise Charter School Closed Today
  • Erie 1 BOCES EDGE Academy at Pine Hill Closed Today
  • Erie 1 BOCES Winchester Academy Closed Today
  • Erie 1 BOCES, Potter Center Closed Today
  • Erie 2 BOCES - CAM P-TECH (Springville) Closed Today
  • Erie 2 BOCES, Baker Road Closed Today
  • Erie 2 BOCES, Carrier Educational Center Closed Today
  • Erie 2 BOCES, Hewes Educational Ctr. Closed Today
  • Erie 2 BOCES, Lo Guidice Educational Ctr. Closed Today
  • Erie 2 BOCES, Ormsby Educational Ctr. Closed Today
  • Erie 2 BOCES, WNY P-Tech (Dunkirk) Closed Today
  • Erie 2 BOCES: Academy at Maple Avenue Closed Today
  • Falconer Central Schools Closed Today
  • Forestville Central Schools Closed Today
  • Fredonia ABCD Closed Today
  • Fredonia Central Schools Closed Today
  • Frewsburg Central Schools Closed Today
  • Frontier Central Schools Closed Today
  • Galeton Area School District Closed Today
  • Gateway Therapeutic PS Closed Today
  • Global Concepts Charter School Closed Today
  • Gowanda Central Schools Closed Today
  • Guiding Earth Montessori School Closed Today
  • Hamburg Central Schools Closed Today
  • Hebron Center Christian School Classes Cancelled
  • Hilbert College Closed Today
  • Holland Central Schools Closed Today
  • Holy Cross Head Start, Inc. Closed Today
  • Iroquois Central Schools Closed Today
  • Jamestown C.C., Dunkirk Campus Remote Learning In Progress
  • Jamestown C.C., Jamestown Campus Remote Learning In Progress
  • Jamestown C.C., Olean Campus Remote Learning In Progress
  • Jamestown Public Schools Closed Today
  • Kids Capital Child Care Closed Today
  • King Center Charter School Closed Today
  • Lackawanna City Schools Closed Today
  • Lake Shore Central Schools Closed Today
  • Lakeview Children's World Closed Today
  • Lancaster Central Schools Closed Today
  • Maryvale School System Closed Today
  • Mount Mercy Academy Closed Today
  • Mt. St. Mary's Academy Closed Today
  • Nardin Academy Closed Today
  • Nichols School Closed Today
  • North Collins Central Schools Closed Today
  • Northern Chautauqua Catholic School Closed Today
  • Northern Potter School District Delayed 2 Hours
  • Notre Dame Academy: South Buffalo Closed Today
  • Oakfield-Alabama Central Schools Closed Today
  • OLV Human Services - Monarch Closed Today
  • OLV Human Services - St. John's Parkside Closed Today
  • Orchard Park Central School District Closed Today
  • Orchard Park Cooperative Preschool Closed Today
  • Our Lady Blessed Sacrament, Depew Closed Today
  • Our Lady of Victory School Closed Today
  • Panama Central Schools Closed Today
  • Pavilion Central Schools Closed Today
  • Pembroke Central Schools Closed Today
  • Persistence Preparatory Academy Closed Wednesday
  • Pine Street Day Hab Closed Today
  • Pine Valley Central Schools Closed Today
  • Primary Hall Preparatory Charter School Closed Today
  • Queen of Heaven School Closed Today
  • Randolph Academy , Randolph Campus Closed Today
  • Randolph Academy, Hamburg Campus Closed Today
  • Randolph Central Schools Closed Today
  • REACH Academy Charter School, Elementary Closed Today
  • Reach Academy Charter School, Middle Closed Today
  • Rhymes and Reasons Day Care Closed Today
  • Ripley Central School District Closed Today
  • S. S. Peter and Paul School, Hamburg Closed Today
  • Salon Professional Academy Closed Today
  • Sherman Central Schools Closed Today
  • Silver Creek Central Schools Closed Today
  • South Buffalo Charter School Closed Today
  • Southtowns Catholic School Closed Today
  • Southwestern Central Schools Closed Today
  • Springville-Griffith Schools Closed Today
  • St. Francis High School Closed Today
  • St. John Vianney School Closed Today
  • St. Joseph School, University Heights Closed Today
  • St. Mark's School, North Buffalo Closed Today
  • St. Mary's High School, Lancaster Closed Today
  • St. Mary's School for the Deaf Closed Today
  • Stanley G. Falk School Closed Today
  • Tapestry Charter School Closed Today
  • The Arc Erie County Education Program, Maryvale Closed Today
  • The Arc Erie County New York- Day Hab 2643 Main Street Services Cancelled
  • The Arc Erie County New York- Day Hab, 56 Main Hamburg Closed Today
  • Trinity Christian School Closed Today
  • Trocaire College Remote Learning In Progress
  • Wee Can Preschool Closed Today
  • West Buffalo Charter School Closed Today
  • West Seneca Central Schools Closed Today
  • West Seneca Christian School Closed Today
  • Westfield Academy and Central School Closed Today
  • Westminster Community Charter School Closed Today
  • WNY Maritime Charter School Closed Today
  • Wyoming Central Schools Closed Today
  • YWCA School House Commons Daycare Closed Today
  • Cherry Creek Town Court Closed Today
