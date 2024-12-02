© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Another shakeup at Buffalo city hall

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner
Published December 2, 2024 at 5:44 PM EST
Delano Dowell Sr. was appointed Commissioner of Administration & Finance by Mayor Byron Brown in July of 2022. As of December 2, 2024, he's out of that position, but still at city hall as a deputy comptroller.
FILE
/
City of Buffalo
Delano Dowell Sr. was appointed Commissioner of Administration & Finance by Mayor Byron Brown in July of 2022. As of December 2, 2024, he's out of that position, but still at city hall as a deputy comptroller.

Another shakeup among key city hall officials since Chris Scanlon assumed his duties as acting mayor – this time it’s Administration and Finance Commissioner Delano Dowell Sr., who submitted his resignation to Scanlon on Monday.

Dowell had previously served as a deputy comptroller plus senior assistant in the Administration and Finance Office, before taking the reins as commissioner in July of 2022. He had a background in accounting in the private sector dating back nearly two decades.

“I accepted the resignation of Administration and Finance Commissioner Delano D. Dowell, Sr. effective Monday, December 16, 2024,” Scanlon said in a written statement. “I want to thank Delano for his dedicated service to our city and the leadership he has provided during his tenure.”

The Buffalo News is reporting Dowell is not quite leaving city hall, instead reverting to one of his previous positions as deputy comptroller. In this capacity, he’ll be serving under City Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams.

Dowell's departure marks the third among key city hall officials. Just last week, Executive Director of Strategic Planning Brendan Mehaffy and Director of Real Estate Howard Grynspan were out. Mehaffy submitted a letter of resignation, while Grynspan was "relieved of his duties" by Scanlon.

In the interim, Raymour Nosworthy, Director of Administration & Finance, will serve in the role of Acting Commissioner according to Scanlon’s office.
