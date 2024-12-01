The Buffalo South towns of Hamburg and Orchard Park received the brunt of the lake effect snow storm yesterday, with some parts receiving 1-2 feet of snow. However National Weather Service Meteorologist Kirk Apffel says that is about all the snow the South towns wife will see during this snow storm.

“The amounts varied widely across the region. You know, here at the downtown, here at Buffalo, my house, it got hardly any snow. But you go down to areas like, you know, the Orchard Park, Hamburg and some of the South towns got one to two feet overnight. So definitely, amounts varied widely, and they got some heavy snow, mainly late yesterday afternoon and the overnight hours.”

The lake effect snow band now shifts back southward with accumulation of one to two inches per hour in certain areas such as Angola, Eden, Dunkirk etc.

“Yes, the band has shifted south. It's well south of the City of Buffalo, and right now it's south of most of the near South towns, and kind of focused over ski country for doing in the far Boston health we do expect it to generally remain in place there. So, for the most part, the Buffalo South towns are done with the heavy snow, although there is a risk that some snow showers have moved through this evening, but nothing like what they had yesterday.”

After today the worst of the weather will be over for most of the region but Apffel mentioned that some areas in Chautauqua County might see lingering weather events into Tuesday.

A lake effect snow warning remains in place for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie Counties. To listen to the full conversation, click on the blue “Listen” button above.