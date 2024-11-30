© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Saturday snowfall expected to remain heavy, expand north

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone
Published November 30, 2024 at 10:39 AM EST
Heavy snow blankets a road heading toward and away from the camera, with trees lining both directions receding into the distance.
Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition
Heavy snow covers Interstate-90 at Dunkirk, with the weather limiting almost all traffic south of Buffalo.

More than two feet of snow has hit some areas across the Southtowns and into Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties since Friday morning.

The outlook for Erie County is expected to worsen, with the National Weather Service projecting a major snow event to migrate north from the Southtowns as Saturday wears on. Snowfall should remain heavy throughout the day, National Weather Service Buffalo Meteorologist David Thomas said.

“We're looking for another foot to foot-and-a-half across, like, far Southwestern Erie County, that will be just through the daytime today. Still looking for snowfall rates up to three inches per hour, and that would include the New York State Thruway and Route 5 going down across the southwest portion there of Erie County, and in Chautauqua County.”

A commercial travel ban is in effect on Interstate-90 from the I-390 exit at Rochester to the Pennsylvania state line, while all westbound travel on I-90 is blocked from Hamburg to the Pennsylvania border.

A travel advisory remains in effect for Erie County south of Buffalo, excluding Sardinia.

Wind isn’t a primary concern, with gusts around 30 miles an hour, but the amount of snow easily meets levels to be considered whiteout conditions, Thomas said.

"When we're getting those snowfall rates up to three inches an hour, that will greatly reduce visibility to just a few hundred feet, and that will make for very poor traveling, (and) just plain seeing," he said.

The snow band is expected to start weakening Sunday and migrate back south of Buffalo, Thomas said.
Tags
Local WBFO News
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone