Hamburg Fairgrounds Festival of Light Saturday event canceled

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner
Published November 30, 2024 at 11:37 AM EST
Hamburg Fairgrounds

The Hamburg Fairgrounds annual Festival of Lights will not hold one of its full experience events tonight due to worsening conditions of lake effect snow.

Organizers say anyone who has purchased tickets for the Saturday experience, can use them at any remaining event days this holiday season. That includes December 1, 6-8 and 13-23.

The Festival of Lights brands itself as Western New York's largest lights display, complete with over 70 drive thru holiday-themed displays. It also includes Santa's Barnyard, live entertainment, winter wonderland, train rides, and a Christmas market.

The festival's opening night was yesterday, November 29.

For more information, you can visit www.fairgroundsholiday.com.
Ryan Zunner
Ryan Zunner first joined WBFO in the summer of 2018 before working his way up to reporter by 2021. He re-joined the team in 2024 to lead the Indigenous Affairs Desk, and to serve as host of 'All Things Considered.' Zunner is an enrolled Oneida member of the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
