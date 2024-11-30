Hamburg Fairgrounds Festival of Light Saturday event canceled

The Hamburg Fairgrounds annual Festival of Lights will not hold one of its full experience events tonight due to worsening conditions of lake effect snow.

Organizers say anyone who has purchased tickets for the Saturday experience, can use them at any remaining event days this holiday season. That includes December 1, 6-8 and 13-23.

The Festival of Lights brands itself as Western New York's largest lights display, complete with over 70 drive thru holiday-themed displays. It also includes Santa's Barnyard, live entertainment, winter wonderland, train rides, and a Christmas market.

The festival's opening night was yesterday, November 29.

For more information, you can visit www.fairgroundsholiday.com.

