City of Buffalo pushes up winter parking restrictions

The City of Buffalo has now moved up when they’ll start enforcing winter parking regulations, as a lake effect snow front looks to hit parts of the city this weekend.

The winter parking restrictions for the city typically get put into place November 15, but due to mild fall weather, was pushed back several times. It was set to go into effect Monday morning, but with snow expected to hit southern parts of the city before then, Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon has moved for those restrictions to be effective this morning.

The November 30 effective date means by Sunday morning, you won’t be able to park overnight on bus routes. Daytime parking is also prohibited on side streets with winter parking restrictions, to make way for plows and emergency vehicles to safely navigate through neighborhoods.