State of emergency declared; sections of thruway closed due to winter blast

WHAT: Heavy lake-effect snow. Total snow accumulations from 3 to a little over 4 feet in the most persistent lake snows.

IMPACTS: Travel will be very difficult to impossible with deep snow cover on roads and extremely poor visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday evening commute.

State of Emergency Declared due to lake-effect snowfall, effective Friday at 3:00 PM until Dec. 2 at 7:00 PM EST



Allegany County

Erie County

Cattaraugus County

Chautauqua County

Genesee County

Herkimer County

Jefferson County

Lewis County

Oswego County

St. Lawrence County

Wyoming County

Road closures as of 6:40 pm, Friday, Nov. 29

The I-90 West is closed from Hamburg to the state line. A stretch of the I-86, as it approaches I-90, is also closed due to snow.

All vehicles are banned on the Thruway (1-90) WESTBOUND from Exit 59 to the PA State line until further notice. All westbound traffic must exit at Exit 59.

Travel advisories for Erie County, NY

Code Blues in effect in Erie County and the City of Buffalo

The following overnight shelters will be OPEN tonight:

• 586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, OPEN 8 pm-7 am (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

• Dulski Center, 129 Lewis St. Buffalo, 14206 , OPEN 8 pm-7 am

Daytime Warming Centers:

• 11/30/24 - Daytime Warming is OPEN at 586 Genesee St, Buffalo 14204

Code Blue Clients will be permitted at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5 pm-7:30 pm to obtain bus tickets to the Code Blue Shelter when Code Blue is called. They will not be allowed to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours.

To receive Code Blue updates for Erie County and the City of Buffalo, text "CodeBlueBuffalo" to 898-211. Outside of Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for shelter options.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency due to lake-effect snowfall, effective as of 3:00 PM Friday in Allegany, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties.

The “State of Emergency” declaration allows for Hochul to call on support from the National Guard, utilities, and other agencies.

That announcement comes as snowfall hits areas like Dunkirk, Fredonia, Mayville and parts of central and southern Erie County. The main severe impact areas are those along the Lake Erie shoreline and higher elevation locales.

Parts of the New York State Thruway system are closed to all traffic due to whiteout conditions. That includes the I-90 West from the Hamburg exit all the way to the state line. The 219 to the Pennsylvania line and I-86 from the Pennsylvania line to I-390.

“This is a very serious storm,” Hochul said in an interview with Spectrum News. “People have gotten a little complacent because of the fall and the winter, thus far, have been pretty mild.”

The Watertown area could see as much as six feet of snow while Chautauqua and southern Erie County could see somewhere between three feet and four feet of snow by the end of the weekend.

To prep for the snow, Hochul said more than 4,000 DOT and Thruway workers are ready along with 2,100 plows and 126,000 tons of salt.

“We are so accustomed to this kind of storm,.” Hochul said in her Spectrum interview. "We don't love it, but it is part of who we are as New Yorkers, especially Western New York and the North Country. And we're ready to be ready for any scenario.”

