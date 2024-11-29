Prepare for a cold and snowy Bills vs. 49ers game

If you’re heading to the Bufalo Bills vs. San Fransisco 49ers game on Sunday night, Erie County officials are urging fans to use caution while commuting to the stadium, and during the game.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said crews from the county and the Bills are ready for the snow which luckily should stop hours before kick off, but slowdowns are probable.

"It's going to be slow going, there's no doubt about that," said Poloncarz during a Friday afternoon press conference. "Most of the snow it appears will be hitting on Saturday through Sunday morning. There will be gusty winds and it will be cold. The wind chills in the overnight hours from Saturday to Sunday will be in the single digits.

Poloncarz said crews are ready to handle what is predicted to be 20 to 30 inches of snow accumulation in Orchard Park. And that wind chill means fans need to dress in layers.

"Our fans know how to dress," said Poloncarz. "If you're going to the game, expect for exceptionally cold temperatures."

Publicly owned parking lots open at 4 PM this Sunday. Private lots typically open much sooner. County officials are preparing for an influx to public lots, since they have their own dedicated snow clearing teams and can get them ready for the public quicker.