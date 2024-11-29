© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prepare for a cold and snowy Bills vs. 49ers game

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner
Published November 29, 2024 at 5:19 PM EST
Bills Bengals.jpg
Adrian Kraus
/
AP Photo
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes a hit from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) during the second quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The play was ruled an incomplete pass.

If you’re heading to the Bufalo Bills vs. San Fransisco 49ers game on Sunday night, Erie County officials are urging fans to use caution while commuting to the stadium, and during the game.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said crews from the county and the Bills are ready for the snow which luckily should stop hours before kick off, but slowdowns are probable.

"It's going to be slow going, there's no doubt about that," said Poloncarz during a Friday afternoon press conference. "Most of the snow it appears will be hitting on Saturday through Sunday morning. There will be gusty winds and it will be cold. The wind chills in the overnight hours from Saturday to Sunday will be in the single digits.

Poloncarz said crews are ready to handle what is predicted to be 20 to 30 inches of snow accumulation in Orchard Park. And that wind chill means fans need to dress in layers.

"Our fans know how to dress," said Poloncarz. "If you're going to the game, expect for exceptionally cold temperatures."

Publicly owned parking lots open at 4 PM this Sunday. Private lots typically open much sooner. County officials are preparing for an influx to public lots, since they have their own dedicated snow clearing teams and can get them ready for the public quicker.

Tags
Local WBFO NewsSnow storms
Ryan Zunner
Ryan Zunner first joined WBFO in the summer of 2018 before working his way up to reporter by 2021. He re-joined the team in 2024 to lead the Indigenous Affairs Desk, and to serve as host of 'All Things Considered.' Zunner is an enrolled Oneida member of the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner