Hamburg's Cloverbank neighborhood to see new developments

David Burke, DATO Development and Burke Homes president, is bullish on the Cloverbank neighborhood in Hamburg.

Make that VERY bullish.

DATO will see nearly 320 residential units - representing north of $100 million of private sector-backed investment that will all be developed in the next few years in and around the Cloverbank Country Club. The projects include a mix of apartments and for-sale townhomes.

What is spurring Burke’s development plans? David Burke said he's hopeful about the future.

“The interest environment is getting better, I think there’s gonna be better economic plans laid out going forward…”

And what are the specific projects?

First up, there’s the just-completed, $40 million Eagle Ridge Commons - a 156-unit apartment complex along Southwestern Boulevard. Also, Burke will be before the Hamburg Planning Board on Dec. 4 to discuss a two-building mixed-use development along Southwestern Boulevard that will see 30 apartments in each building plus, street-level commercial or retail storefronts. That project carries a $25 million development price tag.

The 57-unit Briarcliff Townhomes along Cloverbank Road and at the northwest corner of the country club are also in the works. Construction on the $20 million project will start this spring, although some infrastructure work is already underway. Along Riley Boulevard, the 44-unit Bayview Townhomes, a $15 million investment, is also in the pipeline.

Who's Burke’s market for these units?

“There are young people, there are some snowbirds, there are very few children, very few families there, but we're getting a wide range of different people," Burke said.

Burke anticipates his four Cloverbank area projects should be completed by 2027.

