Two key Buffalo city hall officials are out

In the first major City Hall shake up under Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon’s administration Buffalo’s top economic point man and another key development leader have left their posts.

Gone, as of November 26, is Brendan Mehaffy, Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning executive director and Howard Grynspan, Buffalo Director of Real Estate.

Acting Mayor Scanlon released a statement later on in the afternoon, adding Grynspan was "relieved of his duties" and that Scanlon "accepted the resignation" of Mehaffy.

"These decisions were made after much thought and consideration and in-line with my well-known management approach to improve departmental functions, hold administration leadership accountable, and make city government function more efficiently and cost-effectively," said Scanlon in a written statement. “I want to thank Brendan and Howard for their years of dedicated service to the City of Buffalo, and I wish them well in their future endeavors."

Mehaffy, who came to Buffalo City Hall in 2008 initially as assistant corporation counsel and then was promoted by Mayor Byron Brown to run the Strategic Planning office, is widely credited for helping Buffalo see more than $10 billion in private sector development in recent years as well as championing the city’s new Green Code - an updated economic blueprint for Buffalo.

Mehafffy was a big advocate for development in all sections of Buffalo including the central business district, north and south Buffalo and the east and west sides.

Grynspan, who hold’s a realtor’s license, was named to the city’s Director of Real Estate post in late 2021.

