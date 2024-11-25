Record pace continuing for $1M Erie County home sales

Three homes in Erie County all sold for more than $1 million, according to closings recorded November 25th in the Erie County Clerk’s office.

With the closings, Erie County’s record pace of homes selling for north of $1 million this year now stands at 74. The sales included a circa 1912-era house on Depew Avenue in Buffalo and two in Clarence - on Rocky Point Road and the other on Waterlefe Drive.

The Depew Avenue house sold or 1.4 million dollars -- while the Rocky Point Road house sold for just over 1 million and the Waterlefe Drive house sold for 1.2 million dollars.

For Buffalo, the Depew Avenue house is the 15th private residence this year, to sell for more than 1 million dollars while the two Clarence deals were the 13th in that town to surpass the mark.

The sale of homes for seven figures is considered a key economic benchmark in the region’s residential real estate landscape.