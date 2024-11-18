Fire at Pine Harbor Apartments displaces dozens

A smoky pre-noon two-alarm fire damaged as many as 30 units in downtown Buffalo’s Pine Harbor Apartments and caused as much as $1.25 million in damages.

The cause of the fire that started in a seventh story end unit remains under investigation, Buffalo Fire Department Division Chief Daniel Bossi told WBFO.

The fire itself caused only limited damage, Chief Bossi said. Most of the damage was water damage to units directly under the seventh story apartment.

Early estimates peg between 50 and 75 people may be displaced by the fire, with most being relocated to empty apartments elsewhere in the Pine Harbor complex along Seventh Avenue. Others are finding shelter with help from the Salvation Army

Chief Bossi said one child was taken to Erie County Medical Center “as a precaution,” and two firefighters were also sent to the hospital. One being treated for heat exhaustion and the other for a fractured elbow.

The fire was first reported at 11:36 a.m., with the second alarm sounded a few minutes later as a precaution.

