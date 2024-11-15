J.C. Seneca sworn in as Seneca Nation President this week

J.C. Seneca took the oath office to become the new president of the Seneca Nation this week. He hopes to bring new life into the office – a different way of doing things.

Business owner, nation councilor, philanthropist, and now occupying an office his father once held. J.C. Seneca has been sworn in as president of the Seneca Nation of Indians, leading it’s over 8,000 citizens and it’s political and economic interests. It’s a job Seneca – who won over 80 percent of the vote in November’s election – doesn’t take lightly.

“I'm very grateful for the opportunity to be elected as president of the Seneca Nation. You know, I was zero and three going into this election, so now I'm one and three," said Seneca "So it's a good thing. Certainly for my family, it means a lot, and the support of the people and the mandate that was, you know, by the vote numbers, is clear, and so we're excited and ready to move it forward.”

Getting input and consensus from the Seneca people is something President Seneca holds as priority. Whether that’s addressing substance abuse and sales, or tackling a new gaming compact with New York State that’s been in limbo for over a year.

“Making sure that they're up to date, that they know what's going on, that we get their perspective and their wishes in regards to what important to them in the compact," Seneca said, highlighting his commitment to communication. "The key components of this compact is we need to talk to our people, and we need to get their viewpoint on it, and that's what I intend to do right out the gate."

He said he plans to hold community meetings with stakeholders soon to get their perspectives.

Seneca also said the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act gives lots of protections to Native nations during negotiations, and New York State needs to remember that.

“At the end of the day, you know, the state really can't get anything from our casino in regards to revenue, unless, there's value to whatever is agreed to," he said. "Whether it's an exclusivity zone, whether it's exclusive rights to certain gaming devices or games, you know, those types of things.”

Revenue brought in by Seneca Nation casinos since the first opened in 2002 – goes to fund many things on the tribe’s two main territories. Everything from public safety, to recreational services, and health care infrastructure.

“We just built a brand new clinic on the Cattaraugus territory, and so that's exciting to be able to have a new facility, but again, you have to have the services that match that, and we're working hard on that to make sure that those things match," The new president said. "Law enforcement, public safety is a key component to making sure that our public feels safe in their home. Certainly, I think, taking care of the problem with the influx of the sale of illegal drugs on our territory, and helping people that have addiction issues and problems."

President Seneca’s term runs through 2026.