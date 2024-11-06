Change to Erie County sales tax voting process fails on ballot

Residents voted against Erie County’s proposition to change how the county legislature approves raising sales tax, with almost 100,000 more people voting against the proposition than for it.

The proposition would have changed the voting process for raising county sales tax from two-thirds majority to simple majority.

But detractors of the proposal outnumber supporters by a wide margin, with more than 244,000 voting against it, but the number of votes for falling short of 148,000.

Erie County Legislator Lindsay Lorigo says the decision shows how tired residents are of paying sales tax, adding that she sees it as a failed power play.

“Honestly, people are sick of paying sales tax. It only makes it easier to continue what was supposed to be a temporary sales tax," said Lorigo, who took office earlier in the year. "And I think people saw it for what it was. It was a power grab … I hope it sends that we want to see more common sense in Erie County. I think this is a direct referendum on what's going on in the Democratic majority and the 16th floor, people are sick and tired of the spending. People are sick and tired of being over taxed while they're struggling home.”

Lorigo said it’s the biggest concern she hears about from community members, and the underlying issue is a need to keep expenses in check.

“It is the number one issue I hear about. People don't understand why they're paying so much and getting so little," argued Lorigo. "And honestly, I always say Erie County is bloated and it's a spending problem, not a revenue problem.”

Lorigo said the margin by which the proposition failed is proof it’s not a partisan issue for voters.

She said that reflects residents as a whole, where fiscal responsibility transcends political parties.

“Look, running in Western New York, I always say it's not about whether you're a Democrat or Republican. I believe that everybody in Western New York has really strong, Western New York strong, Western New York values," she said. "I think that's hard work, fiscal responsibility and civil service. And I think people want to see more common sense from their government, and I think that's what we saw today.”

This sales tax proposition was the only county-wide proposition on the ballot this year.