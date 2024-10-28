The Scoreboard - October 28th

OFFENSIVE CONSISTENCY HELPS SABRES WIN THIRD STRAIGHT

For the last six games, Sabres fans who have chanted “We want four [goals]” have gotten their wish. Buffalo’s consistent offense was on display Saturday afternoon as the Sabres defeated Detroit 5-3, for their third consecutive win.

As they opened the season with three straight losses, Buffalo’s main issue was finding a way to score, netting just one goal in each of their first three games. Since then, the Sabres have played connected from the breakout, through the neutral zone, and onto the attack. Their top forward line of JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson, and Alex Tuch has combined for 8 goals through 9 games; across all lines in the NHL, that’s top three production. Mind you, Peterka was injured early in the second game of the season and didn’t return until game five. That top line’s synergy and production has aided Buffalo to even their overall record with this winning streak. For reference, last season, the Sabres took until late February to put together a stretch of three straight victories. Almost immediately, the 0-3 start to the season has been erased.

Last season, the offense was anything but consistent for the Sabres, which didn’t give their goaltenders much room for error. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has looked serviceable for Buffalo to start the season, but he’s yet to show any sign of being an elite, top-of-the-league goalie in the teams’ first nine games. Given the contract extension Luukkonen signed this summer, he isn’t expected to be a contender for the Vezina Trophy, given to the League’s top netminder, anytime soon. The contract came in at just under five million dollars per year through the 2028-29 season, which ranks as the 22nd most expensive contract for goalies across the NHL as of today. With that said, if Luukkonen can provide top 15-20 goalie statistics through the duration of that deal, it’s a win for General Manager Kevyn Adams and the Sabres. To start this season, Luukkonen ranks 20th in save percentage and 31st in goals against average.

Safe to say, as they’ve been able to do as of late, the Sabres will need to outscore their defensive slumps, but they’ll also need to learn how to win a low-scoring battle if they want to make the postseason.

Buffalo looks to win four straight games for the first time since January of 2023 when they take on the Florida Panthers at home, tonight at KeyBank Center. Puck drop is at 7pm.

BILLS PLAY COMPLIMENTARY FOOTBALL; CONTROL CLOCK TO BLOW OUT SEATTLE

The Buffalo Bills played complimentary football to a tee yesterday as they defeated the Seattle Seahawks thirty-one to ten.

Last week, after their win over Tennessee, Coach Sean McDermott said to the Bills in the locker room that they came together in the second half, playing “good, sound, fundamental football.” That message clearly resonated, as Buffalo came out the gates yesterday playing as one collective unit.

The defense forced a three-and-out on Seattle’s first drive, setting up a fourteen-play barnburner of a possession resulting in a touchdown for the Bills. That set the tone for the game. When Josh Allen threw his first interception of the season inside Buffalo’s ten yard line, the defense had his back, forcing a turnover on downs with a goal line stand. As a “thank you” of sorts, Allen and the offense marched ninety-three yards down the field and tossed a touchdown to Dalton Kincaid just before halftime, putting Buffalo on top fourteen to three at the break. The Bills scored on each of their next three drives, while the defense held the Seahawks to just one second-half score.

The Bills offense was equally as complimentary within itself, as they dominated possession time through the game, controlling the football for over thirty-eight minutes. How did they do it? With a balanced attack, a dead split of thirty-four pass attempts and thirty-four rushes. That is complimentary football.

Buffalo, now 6-2, is back at home next week, as they welcome the 2-5 Miami Dolphins to Highmark Stadium Sunday afternoon.

DODGERS TAKE BOTH GAMES IN LA, WORLD SERIES HEADS TO NEW YORK

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated wins after the final out was recorded in both games one and two of the World Series over the weekend, putting the pressure on the Yankees as the series heads to New York.

In each game, the Yankees were in an envious position in the final inning. In game one, they led three to two in the bottom of the tenth inning, when Freddie Freeman channeled his inner Kirk Gibson and slammed a walk-off grand slam into the right field seats at Dodger Stadium to win the first game of the World Series.

On Saturday night, the Dodgers never trailed in game two, but were in a jam as the game was on the line in the top of the ninth. Facing the top of the Yankees batting order, LA loaded the bases while trying to protect a 4-2 lead. New York sent Jose Trevino to the plate as a pinch hitter, who promptly flew out on the first pitch he saw, ending the game.

Tonight, The Bronx will be the site of the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Dodgers and starting pitcher Walker Buehler look to take a chokehold and go up three games to none, while New York’s starter Clarke Schmidt tries to help his team shift momentum and take game three. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is at 8PM.

SOUTH PARK MAKES UNPRECEDENTED DECISION AHEAD OF SECTION VI FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

As we head into the playoff for high school football in Section VI, an unprecedented move has been made in Class B. The South Park Sparks ended the season with a 7-1 record, placing second in their division behind Pioneer, who went undefeated. The reward for being the best of the second-place division finishers in Class B is the 4 seed for the Sparks, and with it, a home game in the quarterfinal. Except this week, South Park will play on the road.

The Sparks call Robert Rich All High Stadium their home facility, along with multiple other Buffalo Public Schools, one of which is the McKinley Macks. McKinley won their division in Class A, giving them a first dibs on their home field for Friday night. Rather than accepting a short week and playing on Halloween night, or on Saturday afternoon at All High, the South Park Sparks and their Head Coach Tim Delaney chose to play on the road for the Quarterfinal game vs Williamsville South. The game will move to Will South, who will be the visitors on the scoreboard, wear their road uniforms, and call the opening coin toss as the “visitors” on their own field.

This unprecedented move is the highlight of Friday Night Lights this week, as we will broadcast the Sparks and the Billies live on Friday night at 7PM.

The full schedule for the Section VI Quarterfinals is available on our website at wbfo.org.

Class AA

1 Bennett - BYE

7 Lockport at 2 Lancaster Fri 11/1 7pm

6 Hutch Tech at 3 Orchard Park Fri 11/1 7pm

5 Niagara Falls at 4 Jamestown Fri 11/1 7pm

Class A

(A1)4 Will North at (A2)1 Sweet Home Fri 11/1 7pm

(A1)3 West Seneca West at (A2)2 Kenmore West Sat 11/2 2pm

(A2)4 Williamsville East at (A1)1 McKinley Fri 11/1 7pm (at All-High Stadium)

(A2)3 Starpoint at (A1)2 Clarence Fri 11/1 7pm

Class B

8 Maryvale at 1 Pioneer Fri 11/1 7pm

5 Williamsville South vs. 4 South Park Fri 11/1 7pm (at Williamsville South*)

6 Olean at 3 Health Sciences Fri 11/1 7pm (at Coyer Field at Buffalo State)

7 Grand Island at 2 Lackawanna Sat 11/2 1pm

*This is extremely unprecedented. South Park is the “home” team, but their home field, All High Stadium, is booked on Friday night (McKinley won their division in Class A and gets first dibs). Rather than playing on Thursday night or Saturday afternoon on their home field, South Park elected to play Friday night at Williamsville South. The South Park Sparks will be the “home” team, wear their home uniforms while playing a playoff game on the road.

Class C

(CN)4 Cleveland Hill at (CS)1 Salamanca Fri 11/1 7pm

(CN)3 Alden at (CS)2 Chautauqua Lake/West/Brocton Fri 11/1 7pm

(CS)4 Portville/CR at (CN)1 Newfane - Fri 11/1 7pm

(CS)3 Falconer/MG/CV at (CN)2 Medina - Thur 10/31 7pm

Class D

1 CSP – BYE

2 Randolph - BYE

5 Wilson at 4 Gowanda/PV Fri 11/1 7pm (at Gowanda HS)

6 Catt/LV at 3 Franklinville/Ellicottville Fri 11/1 7pm (at Ellicottville HS)