HS Football: Playoff Scenarios Entering Week 8

We have reached the eighth and final week of the high school football regular season in Section VI.

With playoff clinching and seed scenarios across the board, here’s a breakdown of what all the matchups this week can determine.

All records displayed are divisional records.

Class AA

All seven teams in Class AA qualify for the playoffs. Three games determine all of the seeding this weekend.

Thursday: Lockport (0-5) at Hutch-Tech (0-5)

Winner clinches the 6 seed, will play at the 3 seed in the Quarterfinal Loser clinches the 7 seed, will play at the 2 seed in the Quarterfinal



Friday: Bennett (5-0) at Orchard Park (4-1)

This game will be aired live on Friday Night Lights on WBFO and WNED Create If Bennett wins: 1 Bennett, 2 Lancaster, 3 OP If OP wins by 13 or less: 1 Lancaster, 2 Bennett, 3 OP If OP wins by 14 or more: 1 Lancaster, 2 OP, 3 Bennett

Friday: Niagara Falls (2-3) at Jamestown (2-3)

Winner clinches the 4 seed and will host the loser (5 seed) in the Quarterfinal



Class A

With two divisions in Class A, the playoff seedings are determined by the top 4 seeds within each division. The top 2 teams in each division host quarterfinal games.

Sweet Home has already clinched the A2 Divisional title.

Clarence, McKinley, West Seneca West, Kenmore West, Starpoint, and Williamsville East have all clinched playoff berths.

Friday: (3-1) McKinley at (4-0) Clarence

If Clarence wins, they win the A1 Division and will host Williamsville East (4th in A2) in Quarterfinal



Friday: (1-3) Niagara Wheatfield at Williamsville North (2-2) If Niagara Wheatfield wins, they would clinch the 4th A1 spot, Williamsville North would be eliminated If Williamsville North wins, they would clinch a postseason berth, and Niagara Wheatfield would be eliminated



If Clarence AND Williamsville North win, the A1 Divisional Standings would be: 1 Clarence (would host Will East in Quarterfinal), 2 Williamsville North (would host Starpoint in Quarterfinal), 3 West Seneca West (would be at Kenmore West in Quarterfinal, 4 McKinley (would be at Sweet Home in Quarterfinal).

If McKinley AND Williamsville North win, the A1 Divisional Standings would be: 1 McKinley (would host Williamsville East in Quarterfinal), 2 Clarence (would host Starpoint in Quarterfinal), 3 West Seneca West (would be at Kenmore West in Quarterfinal), 4 Williamsville North (would be at Sweet Home in Quarterfinal)

Class B

There are three divisions within Class B, making it the muddiest Class to determine, and the most scenarios to play out.

The first three seeds go to each divisional winner, ranked by their adjusted +/- within their own division divided by the number of teams in their division.

Seeds 4-6 go to the second-place finishers within each division, ranked by the same method as previously stated.

The final two seeds, 7th and 8th, are wild card spots given to the next two teams based on their “X Factor number” determined that same way (adjusted +/- within divisional play divided by number of teams in their division).

Pioneer is the only team that has clinched their division (B2) entering week 8.

Health Sciences, Williamsville South, Grand Island, South Park, Lackawanna, and Maryvale have each clinched a playoff berth, but their seedings are all TBD. The B1 and B3 Divisional Champions are to be determined this week.

Here are the games with the most sway on divisional standings in week 8:



Thursday: (4-0) Health Sciences at (3-1) Grand Island

B1 Divisionals Standings If Health Sciences wins OR if Grand Island wins by 11 or less: 1 Health Sciences, 2 Williamsville South, 3 Grand Island B1 Divisional Standings If Grand Island wins by exactly 12: 1 Health Sci, 2 Grand Island, 3 Will South B1 Divisional Standings If Grand Island wins by 13 or more: 1 Grand Island, 2 Health Sci, 3 Will South



Saturday: (5-1) Maryvale at (6-0) Lackawanna

Winner wins B3 Division B3 Divisional Standings If Lackawanna wins: 1 Lackawanna, 2 Olean, 3 Maryvale B3 Divisional Standings If Maryvale wins: 1 Maryvale, 2 Lackawanna, 3 Olean



Friday: (2-2) East Aurora/Holland at (2-2) Iroquois If Iroquois wins by 19 or more: Iroquois clinches a postseason berth, Olean is eliminated If Iroquois win by exactly 18: Iroquois and Olean are tied in record and "X Factor Number." If Iroquois wins by 17 or less OR if EA/Holland wins: Iroquois is eliminated and Olean clinches a playoff berth



Class C

With two divisions in Class C, the playoff seeding format is the same as Class A: the top 4 seeds within each division clinch a playoff berth. The top 2 teams in each division host quarterfinal games.

Salamanca has clinched the C South Divisional Title entering week 8.

Medina, Newfane, Alden, Cleveland Hill, Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, have all clinched playoff berths, with their seeding TBD.

Portville, Falconer/CV/MG, and Southwestern are all playing for the final two playoff spots in the C South Division.

Thursday: (1-5) WNY Maritime/Tapestry at (5-1) Newfane

Friday: (4-2) Cleveland Hill at (5-1) Alden

These two games will determine the top four seeds out of the C North Division (6-1) Medina wins the C North Division with a Newfane loss



Friday: (4-2) Portville at (5-1) Chautauqua Lake/W/B

If Chautauqua Lake/W/B wins, they clinch 2nd place in C South and host a quarterfinal game.



Friday: (3-3) Southwestern at (4-2) Falconer/CV/MG

If Falconer/CV/MG wins, Southwestern is eliminated. The C South Divisional standings would finish: 1 Salamanca, 2 CL/W/B, 3 Falconer/CV/MG, 4 Portville.

If Southwestern and Portville both win, Falconer/CV/MG would be eliminated from the playoffs. The C South Divisional standings would finish: 1 Salamanca, 2 Portville, 3 CL/W/B, 4 Southwestern.

If Southwestern wins by 14 points or less AND CL/W/B both win, Southwestern would be eliminated from the playoffs. The C South Divisional standings would finish: 1 Salamanca, 2 CL/W/B, 3 Falconer/CV/MG, 4 Portville.

If Southwestern wins by 15 points or more AND CL/W/B both win, Portville would be eliminated from the playoffs. The C South Divisional standings would finish: 1 Salamanca, 2 CL/W/B, 3 Falconer/CV/MG, 4 Southwestern.

Class D

All six teams in Class D qualify for the playoffs. The top two seeds earn a bye in the quarterfinals.

Clymer/Sherman/Panama has clinched the #1 seed and a bye in the Quarterfinal.

Wilson has clinched the #5 seed and will play at the #4 seed in the Quarterfinal.

Catt Little Valley has clinched the #6 seed and will play at the #3 seed in the Quarterfinal.

