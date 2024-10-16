© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seiche event season increases concerns for shoreline damage

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone
Published October 16, 2024 at 5:51 PM EDT
A seiche wave impacts a building in Buffalo, April 2018
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation
A seiche wave impacts a building in Buffalo, April 2018

As Western New York prepares for the cold winds of winter, New York Sea Grant and local groups are trying to prepare residents for seiche events, with massive waves that can cause major damage.

Seiche events are of primary concern from November through mid-January, and they can last more than eight hours.

They occur when cold winds moving east push water to the shoreline, barraging the shores south of Buffalo with waves that can be more than 12 feet high, said Roy Widrig, Great Lakes Coastal Processes and Hazards Specialist for New York Sea Grant.

“What we see south of Buffalo is a bunch of businesses and mostly residential properties along the shoreline ... They're the ones that are going to be most affected by it," he said. "Lake Erie is really shallow, especially in its eastern basin, and that's kind of why we see, the waves are much more intense because of that, because it is shallow by the shoreline.”

People near the shore of Lake Erie should board windows, remove moveable objects, and stay away from the water’s edge, Widrig said.

“If they're big enough, they're going to wash up, and they're going to be able to take people off the shoreline, because there's that much water that's happening," he said. "Especially in the winter, if it's icy and you don't really have that, that grip to, you know, help yourself if something like that happens, so that they are not they're not to be messed with.”

New York Sea Grant will host an informational event with local groups tomorrow at 6 p.m. at the Lake Erie Beach Volunteer Fire Hall in Angola.
Tags
Local WBFO News
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone