Brown offers glimpse into personal life with farewell address

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone
Published October 15, 2024 at 12:58 PM EDT
Jamal Harris / WBFO-NPR

With Byron Brown now officially out as Buffalo mayor, he has said one of the primary reasons for leaving reasons is to spend more time with family, and help his wife raise their young great-niece and great-nephew.

“I see the sacrifices that she makes to make sure that the children grow up healthy and safe,” he said. “I think back to my years of service, and the times I might not have been there enough for my own son, I don't want to have that happen again in the lives of these children.”

One of Brown’s final acts was issuing an executive order for the creation of Buffalo’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention. The office

He also renamed of renamed Delaware Park’s basketball court the Anthony M. Masiello Basketball Court in honor of his predecessor.

Brown starts Wednesday, Oct. 25, as head of OTB, but has not responded to requests for his contract details.
