Fundraiser seeks to address Indigenous homelessness in WNY

A fundraiser is set for next Saturday to benefit those in the Indigenous community facing hunger and homelessness. The organizer of the Halloween-themed event talked about what the situation is like, how the event aims to help the Native community, and how the mission can expand.

“It’s just, a lot going on. We need help for our people,” said Freddie Williams.

Williams is an Oneida member of the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve, and organizer of the Oct. 19 “Fear Festival” – a 21+ Halloween event in Buffalo donating to Indigenous hunger and homeless initiatives.

Native people face the second highest rate of homelessness out of any other group in the United States, according to the National Alliance for Ending Homelessness. While federal funding is assigned to Native nations for this, almost 80 percent of Indigenous people live outside reservation and territory lands.

“There's definitely a breakdown. And that's why I believe that myself, hopefully more volunteers will help me in the next month, in November, I want to go and actually do a street census," Williams said. "I seen they did that the same thing over in Canada, in Winnipeg and other cities over there in Canada, I want to conduct the same thing, you know, focus on Indigenous homelessness in the population.”

Williams said for many Native people, their experiences with homelessness starts young.

“They’re effected by the child welfare system. Individuals who are living on the streets, in emergency shelters, temporary housing, stuff like that. It all basically starts there.”

The Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 legally empowers sovereign Native governments to take an exclusive role in custody, foster, and adoptive cases for those on reservation lands. But like for homeless funding, has been criticized as weaker for Native people living off territory.

“We definitely need the federal government to start helping us more with different programs," he said. "Give us more jobs, affordable housing, things like that. We need something to be done quick.”

Williams said all are welcome to the Oct. 19 “Fear Festival” fundraiser. The 21 and up event at 142 Botsford Place in Buffalo is free to attend – with a donation box for monetary and food contributions. From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. there will be Native artisan vendors, as well as a car show, haunted house, and other Halloween-themed entertainment.