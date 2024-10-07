Zoar Valley logging proposal worries local advocates

Zoar Valley is touted as one of the most ecologically diverse woodlands in Western New York, but one part of the conservation area could soon be the 100-acre no-woods.

New York Department of Environmental Conservation is planning to cut down many of the trees within a 92-acre area of Zoar Valley to increase environmental diversity, in cooperation with the New York Audubon Society.

The trees selected aren’t yet considered old growth, so they aren’t protected from logging.

Zoar Valley Coalition member Terry Belke is concerned that cutting down mature trees means missing the potential for future old growth.

“There's only 3% of old growth in New York State and all our forest, so why?" he said. "And we're not saying also that they're cutting down old growth, but they are cutting down mature forests; they plan to cut down mature forests.”

DEC Head Forrester Fiona Watt says also only 3% of trees in New York under 20 years old, so removing trees from the designated area should diversify the environment.

“We have a huge amount of forests that are one age or middle age, and it's important not to think of forests like human lifespans," she said. "Many forest ecologists would say that 100-year-old tree is a very youthful tree. But we're looking to create a greater diversity of habitats across the landscape.”

But Belke is worried creating a habitat conducive to some species will harm the plant and animal life already there.

The trees that are cut down will be sold at market value, with revenue going toward DEC natural resource management programs statewide.

Watt says the trees are hardwood, but that most are of a lower value. Brush that isn’t suitable for lumber-use will be used for "slash walls," special barriers designed to keep deer out, she said.

The Audubon Society was chosen as a partner because of a recent stewardship grant they received, and are an “important constituent to protect wildlife habitat,” Watt said.

Buffalo Audubon Society Executive Director Ed Sirianno understands the need for maintenance, but wonders why it can’t be another location.

“Buffalo Audubon Society staff and board of directors cannot fully support this project without further detailed information and communication …" he said. "We unfortunately learned -- much like the rest of Western New Yorkers -- that the Zoar Valley Project was under consideration only when it was brought to light by media.”

Zoar Valley is not in the Buffalo branch's coverage area, but some members feel a vested interest because of the proximity, Sirianno said.

New York Audubon did not respond to request for comment.

Zoar Valley Coalition is planning a protest for noon Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the DEC headquarters in Downtown Buffalo.