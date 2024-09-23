"Freedom to read," Banned Books Week at Buffalo & Erie County Public Library

Banned Books Week kicks off today – with a wide range of events sponsored by the Buffalo and Erie County Library. Their mantra for the week is “freedom to read” – as book bans hit a national high last year with over 4-thousand instances according to PEN America.

A presentation on book burnings, talks centered on inclusive programming at libraries, public art displays, and authors highlight some of the events the Buffalo and Erie County Library will be holding from September 23rd to 28th.

Library Director John Spears said it all comes as peoples' “freedom to read” is under attack.

“I hope the people that are doing this realize what they’re doing is un-American. It fly’s in the face of our constitution of the first amendment, of the freedom to read of the freed, freedom of expression, of freedom of thought," said Spears. "And people have a right to control what they read, parents have a right to control what their children read, but no one has a right to control what others read.”

Spears said oftentimes, the most attacked books are ones that deal with the LGBTQ community and people of color. He said it’s important those books are protect, because many share the firsthand, lived experience of their authors.

“[These are] People who are just as American as everyone else," the director said. People who are your neighbors, your friends, very often your family. And their stories are real, and their stories have a right to be told.”

Public libraries use taxpayer dollars to purchase books. So Spears acknowledged citizens have a right to express their concern with selections. He cites a few instances where public complaints led to removing outdated medical books, and shifting one book called “Gender Queer” from the children’s section to teen. But it has to be a fair process.

“I don’t want to say the challenge process in and of itself is bad," Spears said. "But the challenge, when it’s designed to remove materials that are factually accurate or that do maybe show a diversity that makes some people uncomfortable. That’s when it becomes problematic.”

More information on Banned Books Week events can be found on the library's website, BuffaloLib.org/banned-books