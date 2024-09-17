Local events honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

The local Hispanic community is celebrating the kick-off of Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s a time to learn and celebrate the contributions of those of Hispanic and Latino descent who have and continue to contribute to the United States – dating back to the American Revolution, through to today. The Buffalo & Erie County Central Library has served as the hub for those events – and today marked 14 years it has done so. Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York Casimiro Rodriguez says keeping traditions, spreading the culture, and inviting the younger generation to continue the work is vital.

“We can’t do it alone, we have to do it with great partners to spread the message, spread the gospel. And prepare the future, our future generation, to appreciate the contributions of Hispanics not only here locally, but nationally.” [23 secs]

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from now until October 15th. Events will happen all over the region, including at the Buffalo Museum of Science, Botanical Gardens, and Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Hispanic Heritage Month traces its roots back to 1968 – as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson, and extended to a full month by President George H-W Bush in 1989.

A list of events honoring Hispanic Heritage Month:

9/18



Kaleida Health Flag Raising | 11:30 am | BGMC, 100 High St., Buffalo, NY; OCH, 818 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY; BMFS Hospital, 1540 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY; 115 Flint Rd., Williamsville, NY

9/21



Cooking Lessons & More | 11 am | Buffalo Science Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway, Buffalo, NY

Festival Encanto Hispano | 12- 4 pm | Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY

Mandy Gonzalez Broadway Today | 7:30 pm | Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY

9/22



Buffalo Diocese Hispanic Heritage Mass | Noon | Holy Cross RC Church, 345 Seventh St., Buffalo, NY

9/27



Annual Salsa for a Cure | 7 pm | Pucho Olivencia Community Center, 262 Swan St., Buffalo, NY

9/28



Doors Open Buffalo | 10 am | Downtown Buffalo, NY

Goya brings Latin Flavor to Naval Park Naval Park’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration | Noon | 1 Naval Park Cove, Buffalo, NY

9/29



Misa Universitaria de la Herencia Hispana y Celebración de la Cultura Hispana | 5 pm | Niagara University, St. Vincent's Hall, Alumni Chapel, 5795 Lewiston Rd., Niagara Falls, NY

Goya brings Latin Flavor to Explore & More The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum | 11 am | Explore & More Children's Museum

10/1



Hispanic Heritage at Niagara University | 4:30 pm | Niagara University, 5795 Lewiston Rd., Niagara Falls, NY

10/2



Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month | 1 pm | 266 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY

Town of Hamburg Hispanic Heritage Celebration | 6 pm | 4540 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY

10/3



Making Power Moves: Highlighting Hispanic Entrepreneurship | 9:30 am | BNMC Innovation Center

10/4



Salsa Gala A Dressed Up Evening of Latin Dance & Live Music | 8 pm | Kleinhans Music Hall, Mary Seaton Room, 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY

10/8



Roswell Park Celebrates Hispanic Heritage | Noon | Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Elm & Carlton Streets, Buffalo, NY

10/10



Sandra Cisneros BABEL at Kleinhans | 8 pm | Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY

10/11



Liga de Mujeres Hispanas 45th Scholarship & Awards Celebration | 6 pm | Atrium at Rich’s, 1 Robert Rich Way, Buffalo, NY

10/12



“Venezuela in Political Crisis" A Panel Discussion | Noon | Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Ct., Buffalo, NY

10/19



American Historia Screening Preview | Noon | Buffalo Toronto Public Media, 140 Lower Terrace, Buffalo, NY

Find more information at www.hispanicheritagewny.org.

