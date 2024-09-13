The Scoreboard - September 13th

BILLS AT DOLPHINS RECAP

The Bills defense put on a show on Thursday night, as Buffalo successfully Squished the Fish in week two, thumping the Miami Dolphins 31-10.

Buffalo’s defense was tremendous from the first whistle last night, and it began close to home… Well, the game was in Florida, but it was the former UB Bull Ja’Marcus Ingram who was introduced to America on primetime. Playing in place of the injured Taron Johnson, Ingram intercepted the third pass of the game from Tua Tagovailoa, setting up Buffalo’s offense just 37 yards from the endzone.

Enter, James Cook. The 24-year-old running back, born in Miami, returned home and had himself a day. Cook was the beneficiary of that short field off the turnover, and caught a 17-yard touchdown pass on 4th down to put the Bills on the board.

From then, it was wash, rinse, and repeat for the red, white, and blue. After Miami tied the game, Christian Benford snagged a pick, leading to back-to-back Cook touchdown runs. The Bills took a 24-10 lead into halftime.

Early in the third, Ja’Marcus Ingram pounced on another errant Tua throw, taking it back for a pick-six. With that, Ingram became the first UB Bull to record 2 interceptions in one NFL game.

On the next drive, Tagovailoa suffered a head injury on a 4th down conversion, lowering his head into the chest of Damar Hamlin. Having already suffered multiple concussions, Tua’s health is back in the limelight, and the future of his career likely in jeopardy.

The Bills get 10 days off until they return to action, which is Monday September 23rd at home vs Jacksonville.

SABRES PROSPECT CHALLENGE BEGINS TODAY

The Buffalo Sabres currently are set to roll out the youngest lineup in the NHL to open the season in a month, but before the main roster takes to the ice, fans get the chance to see the next wave of young talent at the Prospects Challenge.

With three games on the docket this weekend, it’s a golden chance for former first round draftees Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen, who spent the last two seasons filling the net in Rochester, make their case for being ahead of their class. There is a potential roster spot available with the Sabres, so Kulich and Rosen will be under a microscope this weekend against younger, less experienced competition.

The Sabres play at 7pm tonight vs Columbus, and tomorrow night at 7 vs New Jersey. The Challenge will conclude Monday night, with all games held at the LECOM HARBORCenter.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS PREVIEW - WEEK 2: (0-1) ST. JOE’S AT (1-0) JAMESTOWN

Tonight, Friday Night Lights continues with week two of the high school football season, and with it, attention is turned to the Southern Tier, as we head to Strider Field in Jamestown. It’s a non-league game between a public-school powerhouse and an electrifying private school, as Jamestown hosts St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute.

Jamestown won their week one game at Frontier, 40-0, in a game that showed the Red and Green’s prowess and technical ability on both sides of the ball. Led by third year starter Carson Panebianco, Jamestown was ranked 17th in New York State among Class AA members by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

St. Joe’s is a developing program in the Monsignor Martin Association. After losing a 10-8 grudge match in week one to a much older, much larger St. Andrew’s College team from Ontario, the Marauders feel they are capable and ready to knock off one of the top programs in Western New York. Led by the son of a former UB Bull and Buffalo Bill, Dominic Cook Jr is an explosive sophomore tailback primed for a breakout game.

Friday Night Lights airs live on WBFO and WNED Create tonight at 7pm.

OTHER BIG HS FOOTBALL MATCHUPS ON FRIDAY

Across the area, three other high school football games of note are on the schedule:

The state’s #7 ranked Class C team Portville heads to Salamanca to take on the #2 ranked Warriors in a divisional game.

The Canisius Crusaders are in Ohio for a meeting with one of the all-time winningest programs in America, the Massillon Tigers, featuring former Bennett Defensive Back Demari Clemons.

At All High Stadium, the 1-0 South Park Sparks host the 1-0 Williamsville South Billies.

All three of those games are tonight at 7pm.

LITTLE THREE XC CHAMPIONSHIPS WON BY TWO MAAC RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

The Cross-Country season is underway, and two local Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference runners have been tabbed runners of the week.

From Niagara University, Braden York became the first Purple Eagle to ever earn this honor, after winning the Men’s 5K at the Little Three Championships in Delaware Park.

From Canisius University, Kayla Schmidt won the Women’s 5K at the same race, and was named Women’s Runner of the Week, leading the Golden Griffins to victory over NU and St Bonaventure.