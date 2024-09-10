Boil water order and water use restrictions for Village of Brocton and Town of Portland

The Chautauqua County Health Department has issued a water conservation order for all customers in Town of Portland and Village of Brocton. A boil water order has been issued for customers on Webster, Ellicott, and Dahlberg Roads. All water used for drinking and cooking by these customers should be boiled first, or customers should use bottled water according to a press release from Chautauqua County.

Water pressure in several areas of Brocton and Portland is low due to a water main break that occurred Monday afternoon. A Chautauqua County press release reports that the break has been isolated and is under repair, and that some customers may still be without water while the repair is in progress. The problem is in the process of being fixed according to the press release.

The Chautauqua County Health Department says that all water customers on Webster, Ellicott, and Dahlberg Roads must boil their water until further notice. Water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and making coffee must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute then cooled prior to use. The health department tells customers not to drink the water without boiling it first or to use bottled water.

When water mains lose pressure for an extended period of time it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes could enter the system. Boiling the water kills bacteria and other microbes that could be present. After the break has been fixed, Water District staff will flush the system and collect water samples to make sure the water is safe. The Chautauqua County Health Department states that water customers will be informed when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria are present in the system and they no longer need to boil their water.

Boiled or bottled water must be used to wash dishes by hand; dishes should be allowed to completely air dry after washing. Home dishwashers that reach a temperature of 170⁰F and have a full dry cycle do not need boiled or bottled water. The water may be used for bathing as long as it is not consumed. The water is safe for laundry.

The Chautauqua County Health Department is requiring all Village of Brocton and Town of Portland customers to reduce their water usage by 50% until further notice. Customers can reduce water use by taking the following actions:

Do not use any water outside of your home or business including washing cars, watering lawns, pressure washing, etc.

Limit washing clothes during this period or use a commercially available laundromat.

Use paper plates and disposable silverware to reduce washing dishes. Only run automatic dishwashers when completely full.

Use less water for baths and take shorter showers.

Do not let water run unnecessarily such as while brushing teeth or shaving.



For more information, please contact the Village of Brocton at (716) 792-4160, the Town of Portland at (716) 792-9614, the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481 or check the Health Department website at www.HealthyCHQ.com for updates when available.