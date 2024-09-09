© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Student in hospital following stabbing at McKinley High School

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published September 9, 2024 at 6:13 PM EDT
Stock photo of a police vehicle
Photo by Pixabay
Stock photo of a police vehicle

A 15-year-old student is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed by another student at McKinley High School this afternoon. The student is expected to survive after being taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Monday marks the third day of the new school year for Buffalo Public School students. City of Buffalo Police Officers responded to a call just after 1 p.m. The student was stabbed three times, once in the neck, once in the arm and once in the back during the altercation which took place in the school stairwell. Two people have been taken into custody. The attack triggered a shelter in place at the school.

During a Monday press conference, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the attack was not a random occurrence and that a similar attack had taken place at Fountain Plaza in July with the same victim and assailants.

Neither victim or assailants have been identified.

Gramaglia said the investigation is ongoing as law enforcement looks over video footage.
