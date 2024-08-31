Buffalo Diocese delays release of church closure plan

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo will delay the release of its plan to close dozens of churches and merge congregations until “later next week, or early the following week,” Bishop Michael Fisher said in a statement Friday.

The diocese was originally slated to release its final recommendations on Sunday, but Fisher said the diocese needed extra time to review the 52 closure counterproposals made by families, the diocese’s term for groups of parishes in the same geographic area. Diocesan officials are considering changes to their initial recommendations in 26 of Western New York’s 36 families.

“I appreciate the patience of our faithful as we work diligently to decide on the future number of parishes in the Diocese of Buffalo,” Fisher said.

Over the course of several weeks this summer, the diocese announced plans to close 54 of Western New York’s 160 Catholic churches and merge their parishioners with other congregations. Multiple worship sites are also slated for closure. Families of parishes had the opportunity to make counterproposals before the diocese finalized its plan.

The closures come more than four years after the diocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in response to hundreds of sex abuse claims made against clergy and other diocese employees. The diocese now faces more than 900 sex abuse lawsuits. Falling church attendance, high property costs and declining clergy membership have added to the diocese’s woes.

The closures will reduce property costs and allow the church to focus on its mission to “to go out and to share the good news,” according to diocese leadership.

Diocesan officials have previously said that they will completely implement their downsizing plan by next June.