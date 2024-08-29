Strikes avoided at two WNY nursing homes as union ratifies new contract

With Labor Day fast approaching, workers at two Western New York care facilities are celebrating a new union contract.

This averts a planned one-day strike among the 170 or so employees represented by SEIU 1199 from Safire Rehabilitation of the Northtowns in Tonawanda, and Williamsville Suburban Care.

The negotiation process included an unfair labor practice charge filed with the National Labor Relations Board by the union against the two facilities shared owner, Solomon Abramzcyk. SEIU 1199 withdrew that charge following additional talks with Abramzcyk.

Emmanuel White, administrative organizer with the union, said the contract addresses some of the high priority issues laid out by staff.

“Overall happy and excited that they received the agreement that was negotiated,” White said. “And they have wage scales that offer experience-based pay that would give a greater ability to recruit new employees and keep the current employees they have. Retain them as well.”

White said at times the two facilities had seemed like a “revolving door” when it came to new hires. Details of the deal released by SEIU 1199 show an increased starting wage for all new employees and increases to overall pay scale. Workers at Safire and Williamsville Suburban can also expect raises between three and 32 percent.

For those workers who have received additional certifications and licenses, such as Licensed Practical Nurses, they are eligible for an additional one-time bonus.

“The entire agreement package included other things as it related to work conditions as well,” said White. “But the discrepancy was regarding the pay scale, experience-based pay, and we did get those things resolved.”

Workers covered under the contract also received an additional holiday, and changes in how overtime and shifts are allocated.

The agreement runs until April 30, 2025.

