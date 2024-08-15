Governor Hochul launches initiative aimed at boosting the state's healthcare workforce

Governor Kathy Hochul today unveiled a 646 million dollar initiative aimed at bolstering New York's health care workforce. The funds will be allocated to the 1199SEIU Training and Employment Funds, Iroquois Healthcare Association, and the Finger Lakes Performing Provider System. Hochul says that over the next three years, the funding will support the recruitment and training of thousands of new health, mental health, and social care professionals.

"The challenge is this: we just need more healthcare workers full-stop," said Hochul. "We need more. We need to incentivize it, we need to make it easier. And that's one of the reasons we got here this morning."

Hochul says the funding will also support apprenticeship and mentorship programs to train new healthcare professionals and help provide career advancement opportunities for existing workers.