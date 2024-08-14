The documentary on human trafficking in WNY "Sold Next Door" airs this Sunday on WNED PBS

Thursday on What’s Next?, Kelly Diane Galloway joins the show to speak on her upcoming powerful documentary “Sold Next Door”, which will air this Sunday on WNED PBS. The film shares the stories of two women who have been victimized by human trafficking in Western New York. Galloway is also the founding director of Project Mona’s House, a restoration home in Buffalo for victims of human trafficking.

"So you have organizations and people trying to put a lot of money to legalized prostitution because it's empowering," said Galloway. " But let me pose this question: 'Why is it only empowering to poor people?' Why is the buying and selling of bodies, women — people should be able to do whatever they want. They should be able to sell their body for sex. But why is it only targeted toward those who are impoverished?"

The conversation contains discussions of sensitive topics, including sex trafficking. This material may be disturbing or triggering to some individuals. Discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is affected by human trafficking, call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. Text INFO to 233733 and please visit our website for information on resources and support.