© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senator Schumer pushes for more federal funding to upgrade weather monitoring systems

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Thomas O'Neil-White
Published August 13, 2024 at 4:44 PM EDT
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington on June 22, 2022.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP Photo
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington on June 22, 2022.

A record number of tornados in the state and other instances of extreme weather has Senator Chuck Schumer pushing for $30 million in federal funds to upgrade the nation's weather monitoring systems. This includes New York State’s advanced regional weather early warning systems, known as mesonets, little local satellites that more accurately predict the weather. There are 127 mesonets across the state and three in Erie County. Schumer says advanced weather tracking systems like mesonets help keep people safe.

They not only are more localized — so they can help us localize where the weather is — but they are more accurate and able to tell things in advance," said Schumer. "They're able to look at the atmosphere in different layers. So they look at what's happened at 500 feet up, 1,000 feet up, 2,000 feet up, all the way up into the stratosphere. So, this is a great system, and it can allow a more timely, more quick, and more localized weather prediction — which will save money, and save lives.”

Schumer says increased funding for weather services-related projects is an investment against what he calls the extreme proposal to dismantle and cut funding for agencies like the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Tags
Local LocalWBFO News
Thomas O'Neil-White
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas moved to Western New York at the age of 14. A graduate of Buffalo State College, he majored in Communications Studies and was part of the sports staff for WBNY. When not following his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats and Boston Red Sox, Thomas enjoys coaching youth basketball, reading Tolkien novels and seeing live music.
See stories by Thomas O'Neil-White