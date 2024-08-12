Governor Hochul announces ribbon cutting for Eckhardts in East Buffalo

Revitalizing Buffalo’s historic neighborhoods has been one of Kathy Hochul’s agendas as Governor of New York State. Today, Hochul cut the ribbon on a mixed-use building at 950 Broadway Street that will serve as an affordable housing complex and a free Head Start early childhood education space. The renovation of the long-vacant building in the heart of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood is part of a larger downtown revitalization effort championed by local and state officials. Hochul says 950 Broadway will serve as a model throughout the state.

"I'm pointing to this project and what we're doing — integrating education for children and a place where families can live, in the same building. This is how you change people’s lives,” said Hochul.

The Community Action Organization runs the education program and caters to 55 families living in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. The funding for the Head Start program comes from federal and state dollars.

