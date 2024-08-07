© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Local organizations partner to mobilize Buffalo voters in low-turnout areas

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published August 7, 2024 at 4:15 PM EDT
A group of organizations are joining together to mobilize Buffalo’s voters in low-turnout areas.

A group of organizations are joining together to mobilize Buffalo’s voters. The Healthcare Education Project, Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals, Voice Buffalo, Open Buffalo, and the New York Civic Engagement Table hosted a kickoff event called the Buffalo Votes Day of Action this past weekend. Healthcare Education Project’s Jasmine Westbrook says door-to-door visits and phone banking are ways the collective aims to get out the vote.

"I've always lived on the East Side of Buffalo. It's always been a low number turnout, whether it's a local election — presidential we usually have more but it's still low compared to other parts of our area. So, it's really important for me and other partner organizations to really mobilize community members and encourage them to be civically engaged.”

The non-partisan effort trained over 30 volunteers to canvas voters in low-turnout areas in time for this year’s General Elections.
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined WBFO in December 2022.
