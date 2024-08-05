Extreme weather damages Buffalo's West Side

Updated: Aug. 5, 3:27 p.m.

Extreme weather on Buffalo's West Side has damaged buildings, downed power lines, and caused traffic light outages.

Buffalo Police and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have described the incident as a "possible tornado" and "probable tornado" respectively. National Weather Service Buffalo confirmed that a tornado did touch down in the city of Buffalo near Niagara Street and Carolina Street.

Buffalo Police say the event happened in the "vicinity of Niagara and Carolina streets at approximately 12:50 p.m." They are also advising motorists to avoid the area.

Current street closures in the vicinity of Niagara and Carolina streets. pic.twitter.com/Tm65VZyYA1 — Buffalo Police Department (@BuffaloNYPolice) August 5, 2024

Dallas Taylor | WBFO Crews assess damage on Niagara Street in downtown Buffalo after a possible tornado on August 5, 2024.

National Grid reports approximately 801 customers without power in Buffalo's West Village Historic District neighborhood as of 2:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 3:45 p.m.

