Extreme weather damages Buffalo's West Side

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Emyle Watkins
Published August 5, 2024 at 2:51 PM EDT
Extreme weather in the afternoon of August 5, 2024 caused downed trees and damage outside of Hutchinson Central Technical High School on South Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.
Charles Gilbert
/
WBFO News
Extreme weather in the afternoon of August 5, 2024 caused downed trees and damage outside of Hutchinson Central Technical High School on South Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

Updated: Aug. 5, 3:27 p.m.

Extreme weather on Buffalo's West Side has damaged buildings, downed power lines, and caused traffic light outages.

Buffalo Police and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have described the incident as a "possible tornado" and "probable tornado" respectively. National Weather Service Buffalo confirmed that a tornado did touch down in the city of Buffalo near Niagara Street and Carolina Street.

Buffalo Police say the event happened in the "vicinity of Niagara and Carolina streets at approximately 12:50 p.m." They are also advising motorists to avoid the area.

Firetrucks, police cars, and yellow police tape block off a street where there are downed branches and leaves.
Dallas Taylor | WBFO
Crews assess damage on Niagara Street in downtown Buffalo after a possible tornado on August 5, 2024.

National Grid reports approximately 801 customers without power in Buffalo's West Village Historic District neighborhood as of 2:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 3:45 p.m.

WBFO has reporters on scene and will continue to update this web story and listeners on air at 88.7 FM throughout the day.

Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for WBFO.
