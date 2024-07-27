Large fire breaks out in South Buffalo

A large fire broke out at in Buffalo's Larkinville neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started in a scrap yard at Metalico Buffalo, a scrap metal dealer located on Fillmore Avenue. Plumes of smoke are emanating from the scene.

The fire broke out in a pile of scrap metal, according to WNY Fire Alerts.

*Working Fire*



City of Buffalo (Erie)



127 Fillmore Avenue (Metalico)



Fire in a 100' x 100' Pile of Scrap Metal. — 🚨WNY Fire Alerts (@WNYFireAlerts) July 27, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

