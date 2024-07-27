© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Large fire breaks out in South Buffalo

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Grant Ashley
Published July 27, 2024 at 4:51 PM EDT
A large plume of dark gray smoke rises from behind some trees and brush. The sky is blue. A road is visible in the bottom of the image.
Courtesy of Amanda Robert
Smoke was visible for miles around the scene of the fire.

A large fire broke out at in Buffalo's Larkinville neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started in a scrap yard at Metalico Buffalo, a scrap metal dealer located on Fillmore Avenue. Plumes of smoke are emanating from the scene.

The fire broke out in a pile of scrap metal, according to WNY Fire Alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Local WBFO NewsLocalFireLarkinville
Grant Ashley
