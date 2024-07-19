Summer City Fitness returns with a new look and location

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the return of the Summer City Fitness initiative, a free outdoor fitness program.

This year, the program is being relaunched as Summer City Fitness at Johnnie B. Wiley. It will feature Body of Wealth, a team of expert fitness instructors committed to improving the health, well-being, and quality of life of Buffalo residents.

This is the ninth season of Summer City Fitness, sponsored by Mayor Brown, the City of Buffalo, and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

“Over the last eight years, we’ve witnessed firsthand how Summer City Fitness brings hundreds of people together each summer, promoting healthy lifestyles and fostering a stronger community,” said Dr. Michael Edbauer, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Summer City Fitness at Johnnie B. Wiley runs every Saturday through September 7th from 9-10 a.m. at Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion at 1100 Jefferson Avenue. The fitness class will take place in the lot near the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Best Street.

The program accommodates all levels of fitness. In addition, free fruits will be supplied by Urban Fruits and Veggies to participants. All classes are weather permitting.