Tornado Watch and Warning is in effect for all Western New York counties

UPDATED as of 1:10 pm.

A tornado was located by the National Weather Service over North Boston, near Hamburg, New York at 12:55 p.m. This tornado may pose a risk to residents of Boston, Hamburg, Orchard Park, West Seneca, Lancaster, East Aurora, Wales Center, Elma, Cheektowaga and Elma Center. People who use Exit 57 of the I-90 or live near it should also take precautions.

The National Weather Service stated in their latest report "To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

Flash flooding may also make driving difficult and dangerous, motorists should not attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

A Tornado Warning is in also effect for northeastern Chautauqua County until 12:15 pm. A Tornado Warning is also now in effect for Hamburg, NY; East Aurora, NY; and Eden, NY until 1:15 pm.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo says a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Mayville, moving northeast at 45 mph.

A Tornado Watch is also in effect until 9 pm for all eight counties of Western New York.

