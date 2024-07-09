Sessions set for round two of Buffalo's 2025 Reassessment Project

The Department of Assessment and Taxation announced a schedule for a second round of information sessions for the ongoing city-wide 2025 reassessment project. There will be nine sessions through July spread through every Council District.

The sessions will focus on the project's status and what's to come over the next two months including: how the new assessments were established, an overview of the disclosure notice property owners are to receive after Labor Day, and the informal review process property owners can participate in to answer questions about their new proposed assessed values.

The sessions are as follows:

Fillmore District



July 8, 2024; Salvation Army (960 Main St., 14202) at 5:30 pm

South District



July 9, 2024; Southside Elementary (430 Southside Pkwy, 14220) at 5:30 pm

University District



July 11, 2024; Ken/Bailey Neighborhood Housing Services (995 Kensington Ave., 14215) at 5:30 pm

Lovejoy District



July 15, 2024; Autumnwood SC (1800 Clinton St., 14206) at 5:30 pm

Ellicott District



July 18, 2024; Downtown Branch Library (1 Lafayette Sq., 14203) at 5:30 pm

Masten District



July 25, 2024; Northland Workforce Training Center Community Room (683 Northland Ave., 14215) at 5:30 pm

Niagara District



July 29, 2024; Richmond-Summer Community Center (337 Summer St., 14222) at 5:30 pm

North District



July 30, 2024; West Hertel School (489 Hertel Ave., 14207) at 5:30 pm

Delaware District



Aug. 1, 2024; North Buffalo CC (203 Sanders Rd., 14216at 5:30 pm

More information regarding the 2025 Reassessment Project, including the presentation, can be found on the Department's website at www.buffalony.gov.