City officials assessing the damage done to parks after the July 4th holiday

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Dallas Taylor
Published July 5, 2024 at 12:29 PM EDT
A used firecracker sits on the infield of a baseball diamond.
Dallas Taylor | WBFO
A baseball diamond at Riverside Park was damaged after the July 4th holiday.

The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works says that at least three city parks were damaged during the July 4th holiday.

Officials say that two baseball diamonds, (Cazenovia and Riverside) were damaged by people setting off fireworks that burned parts of the infield at the fields. Crews from Olmstead were working this morning to repair the fields.

Garbage totes were also found burned at Shoshone Park. Fireworks are believed to be the cause according to officials. A large amount of debris was also reported to be left behind around the Centennial splash pad at Ralph C. Wilson Park yesterday.

Burned red firecrackers in the grass at a park.
Dallas Taylor | WBFO
Burned firecrackers left at the splash pad of Ralph C. Wilson Park.

Department of Public Works officials say that thousands of people enjoyed parks in the City over the holiday and they remind park goers to be respectful of the parks and to clean up after themselves.
Local
Dallas Taylor
