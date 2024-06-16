Heat wave bearing down on Western New York

An “oppressive” heat wave is expected to hit New York State for much of the coming week, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

An “extended period of hot and humid weather” will last from Monday through Thursday across Western New York. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest days, but highs for all four days are hovering around 90 degrees, with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. Overnight temperatures aren’t expected to dip below 70.

“We must be cognizant of the fact that heat is the No. 1 cause of death for weather-related fatalities here in the United States,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said during remarks in Syracuse on Friday. “So, no matter what your health is, no matter what age you are, where you live, there are going to be dangers for extreme heat.”

The record high temperature reported in Buffalo was 99 degrees in 1948, according to the National Weather Service.

BPS implements early dismissal

Buffalo Public Schools announced Saturday that it would be dismissing students in preschool through eighth grade early on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday due to the “excessive heat.” (BPS students already had Wednesday off for Juneteenth.) Students will be dismissed 3.5 hours early and will eat lunch before leaving for the day.

BPS high school students will still take their Regents exams as scheduled, although the district will be making water stations available.

City to open cooling shelters, expand splash pad hours

Buffalo will be opening cooling shelters and expanding hours of operation for its 10 splash pads in an effort to beat the heat, city officials announced Friday afternoon.

Officials said that cooling shelter locations and splash pad hours “will be provided later.” The city’s splash pads are currently open daily 2-7 p.m.

“We don’t want residents to take it lightly,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at a press conference. “People could become overheated, they could get sick, or worse.”

Five of the city’s seven outdoor pools are slated to open, but not until July 1.

Extreme heat safety tips

According to the Centers for Disease Control, heat-related illness can be prevented by:

· Staying hydrated

· Checking on family, friends and neighbors, especially those with chronic conditions

· Wearing loose, lightweight clothing

· Stay in a home or public building with air conditioning

· Not leaving kids or pets in cars alone

· Wearing sunscreen

· Limiting strenuous outdoor activity