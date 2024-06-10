© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Union workers, Tops agree on new contract

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Thomas O'Neil-White
Published June 10, 2024 at 4:54 PM EDT
Union workers on strike read over the tentative agreement the union agreed to with Tops Markets. The union voted to ratify the agreement later in the day.
Thomas O'Neil-White
/
WBFO News
Union workers on strike read over the tentative agreement the union agreed to with Tops Markets. The union voted to ratify the agreement later in the day.

The union representing 550 Tops Friendly Markets workers voted to ratify an agreement with the supermarket on a new 4-year contract that ends a strike that began last Friday.

Teamsters Local 264, representing Tops Distribution associates, put it to a vote Monday morning after a tentative agreement between the two sides was reached Sunday.

A statement on the agreement provided by a Tops representative reads:

“Tops Friendly Markets and Teamsters Local Union #264, which represents Tops Distribution Center associates, have successfully achieved four-year contract agreements for the full union membership — which includes warehouse workers, drivers, sanitation workers, and maintenance staff. The contracts are now in place after they were approved by union membership on Monday, June 10, and all associates are resuming work immediately.

The ratified agreement provides industry-leading terms that exceed those agreed to in the past, while also ensuring our customers will continue to enjoy the service, selection, and value that they’ve come to expect from Tops Markets. We want to extend our gratitude to Teamsters Local Union #264 and everyone involved in the negotiations for their diligent work on behalf of our associates. We look forward to serving the grocery needs of our community together for many years to come.”
Thomas O'Neil-White
