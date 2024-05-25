© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disabilities Beat Expert Panel: How the 2024-2025 NYS Budget will impact people with disabilities

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Emyle Watkins
Published May 25, 2024 at 6:00 PM EDT
Five people pose for a photo in a sound-proof tan radio studio. On the far right, sitting in a blue frame manual wheelchair is Todd Vaarwerk, a white man with grey beard and short hair. He's wearing glasses, a pink polo shirt and tan pants. To Todd's right, also sitting is Stephanie Orlando, a white woman with long blonde hair with side bangs. She is wearing a green print blouse, dark pants and purple glasses. Next to Stephanie, also sitting, is Craig Donatelli, a white man with Down syndrome. He has short brown hair, is wearing round glasses, a Captain America shirt, and jeans. Behind Craig, standing, are his parents Joyce and Max. Joyce is on the left and has shoulder length blonde hair and is wearing a pink top, pink fleece jacket with black pants. Max stands to the right of her with his arm around her. Max has short white-grey hair and a beard. He's wearing a mint green and black stripped polo shirt and jeans.
Emyle Watkins
/
WBFO
Todd Vaarwerk (sitting, left), Stephanie Orlando (sitting, center), Craig Donatelli (sitting, right), Joyce Donatelli and Max Donatelli (both standing) pose for a photo in WBFO's studios on May 10, 2024.

In April, NYS passed a 2024-2025 budget that has many major changes impacting the lives of people with disabilities, chronic and mental health conditions. WBFO’s Disability Reporter Emyle Watkins sits down with an expert panel to break down the budget and how it will impact real people in an easy to understand way. The panel discusses the state’s attempt to save money through a major change to personal care, how the state’s focus on increasing in-patient psychiatric beds compares to what the disability community wants to see, difficulties in funding direct support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and more.

Our guests for this episode include Todd Vaarwerk and Stephanie Orlando from Western New York Independent Living (WNYIL) and the Donatelli family. Todd Vaarwerk is the Chief Policy Officer for WNYIL and was on the ground in Albany the week the budget was passed with surprising changes to the state’s Medicaid-funded personal care system. Stephanie Orlando, the Chief Operating Officer for Western New York Independent Living, provides perspective on the mental health and Medicaid portions of the budget. Craig Donatelli, a self-advocate who has Down syndrome, joins us to talk about how the budget will impact individuals like him who have direct support staff. His parents, Max and Joyce, also take part in the conversation to share how they’ve advocated for increased wages for his staff.

PLAIN LANGUAGE: Who we interviewed

  • Todd Vaarwerk is the Chief Policy Officer at Western New York Independent Living (WNYIL). Todd also identifies as an advocate and he uses Consumer Directed Personal Assistance (CDPA) services, which means the state pays for someone of his choosing to come to his house and help him with physical tasks, like cooking and chores. Todd has a developmental disability and uses a wheelchair.
  • Stephanie Orlando is the Chief Operations Officer at Western New York Independent Living (WNYIL). Stephanie is a person with multiple disabilities.
  • Todd and Stephanie both work at WNYIL, which is run by people with disabilities and helps connect people with disabilities to resources and advocacy efforts.
  • Craig Donatelli is a self-advocate and works at Explore & More Children's Museum. He has Down syndrome and lives semi-independently using direct support services funded by the state.
  • Max and Joyce Donatelli are Craig's parents. Max retired from Baker Victory Services and is the former Executive Director of the Parent Network of Western New York.

TRANSCRIPT

A transcript will be added to this story as soon as it becomes available. Please check back later to read this interview.
Tags
Local WBFO Disabilities Beat WBFO News
Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for WBFO.
See stories by Emyle Watkins