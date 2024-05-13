Events announced in remembrance of the two years since the racially motivated shooting at Tops

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is announcing several events in remembrance of the 5/14 racially motivated shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

According to the mayor's office, on Tuesday, May 14 at 11 am, remembrance events will begin with the 5/14 Blue Flag Initiative outside the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Sports Pavilion.

The Blue Flag Initiative is taking place to honor the lives taken and the lives impacted by the tragic shooting. The flags were made during recent therapeutic workshops that took place throughout the community. Flag-making workshops will continue to take place at various Buffalo Public Schools.

A moment of silence will take place at 2:28 pm on Tuesday accompanied by the ringing of church bells by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

In addition, at the direction of Mayor Brown, the top of City Hall will be lit up orange on Monday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 14 from dusk to dawn, in memory of those who died as well as in support of those impacted by the racially motivated shooting. Orange is the color of gun violence prevention.