WATCH: Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to deliver the State of the City today

On Wednesday, May 1 at 2 p.m., Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will deliver the State of the City Address.

Mayor Brown's proposed budget amount is $617,965,000. The proposed budget represents a 7.1% increase from the current year’s budget.

The budget proposes a 9% tax levy increase. (For a home assessed at $100,000 will increase by $78 annually, which equates to a little over $6.50 per month.)

The mayor is also planning an announcement related to 5/14 in the address.