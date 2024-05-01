© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WATCH: Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to deliver the State of the City today

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Dallas Taylor
Published May 1, 2024 at 2:06 PM EDT
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, wearing a blue suite, white shirt and blue tie, speaks at two microphones.
Eileen Elibol
/
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown addresses the press May 17, 2022.

On Wednesday, May 1 at 2 p.m., Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will deliver the State of the City Address.

Mayor Brown's proposed budget amount is $617,965,000. The proposed budget represents a 7.1% increase from the current year’s budget.

The budget proposes a 9% tax levy increase. (For a home assessed at $100,000 will increase by $78 annually, which equates to a little over $6.50 per month.)

The mayor is also planning an announcement related to 5/14 in the address.
