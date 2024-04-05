Apps, resources and advice for watching the eclipse when you have a disability

WBFO's Disabilities Beat has been covering how people with disabilities can enjoy the eclipse safely and equitably over the past several months. Below you'll find stories you can read for more advice, listen to for interesting interviews, as well as a compiled list of resources that have been mentioned to us.

In case you missed it... a few stories we've told about eclipse accessibility:

Local and national resources for eclipse day:

The LightSound Project, which distributes sonification devices that convert the eclipse's light to sound for people who have vision disabilities, has a map of locations that have the device:

The Exporatorium will have a live-stream sonification of the eclipse on their Total Eclipse App. This is a helpful resource if you have a vision disability but want to stay home or cannot get to a location with a LightSound or other sonification device.

The Eclipse Soundscapes app provides a rumble map that vibrates, a countdown clock and audio descriptions.

NASA offers a "Getting a Feel for Eclipses" tactile book that organizations including the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service are distributing to events including those at Buffalo State, Knox Farm and the Buffalo Zoo.

The Self Advocacy Resource and Technical Assistance Center offers a plain language resource explaining the eclipse, how to view it and what glasses to wear at selfadvocacyinfo.org.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has a document that lists the accessibility of all New York State parks open for eclipse day.

The Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service is hosting a two hour eclipse special during the eclipse that you can listen to at NFRadioReading.org or using the free radios the service distributes.

Rochester Accessible Adventures has made accessible eclipse event planning principlesas well as a tip sheet with a variety of resources.

South East Area Coalition's "Total Eclipse of the Park" event in Rochester, NY is aimed at accessibility for people with vision disabilities.

Buffalo State will have two LightSound sonification devices available for the public to hear the eclipse at their"Eclipse Fest."