New York's Department of Labor is recruiting for apprentices

New York’s Department of Labor is recruiting in the Southern Tier, for its skilled construction craft laborer apprentice program.

To be considered there are several requirements for applicants, including being 18 years old; having a high school, or high school equivalency diploma; being comfortable working outdoors; and willing to travel to job sites within Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

Currently, across the state and nation, there is a shortage of skilled workers.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that nearly one-fourth of the manufacturing workforce is 55 or older. As baby boomers age and retire, there aren't enough young people starting careers in the trades to fill their positions.

Other requirements are:

Must pass a Non-Department of Transportation (DOT) drug screening, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and before enrollment in apprenticeship. May also be required to pass a medical exam at the expense of the sponsor.

Must pass a basic math test with a minimum score of at least 80%. The test will be given at the scheduled application appointment.

Must have a valid driver’s license to operate company vehicles on public roads.

Must have reliable transportation to and from various job sites and required classes at the approved school.

Must attest in writing that they are physically able to perform the work of the trade, including:

Working with sharp objects and hazardous machinery. Working in environments with possible exposure to loud noise and respiratory irritants. Regularly standing and lifting, and repeated squatting and/or bending. Working indoors and outdoors in extreme temperatures, and in all types of weather. Able to lift and/or move heavy objects and equipment that are at least 50 lbs. Working from heights using ladders and scaffolds.



For more information, applicants should contact Southern Tier Laborers JAC, Local Union #621 at (716) 372-2639 or visit www.laborers621.com.

