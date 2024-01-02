Christopher Scanlon elected as next Buffalo Common Council president

South District Councilmember Christopher Scanlon will serve as the Buffalo Common Council’s next president after being elected by his fellow councilmembers in an 8-1 vote. He replaces outgoing Ellicott District Councilmember Darius Pridgen in the role.

Scanlon, who has served on the council since 2012 and as president pro tempore since 2015, is generally regarded as one of the more conservative and pro-administration members of the city’s legislative body. He has often voted in favor of proposals backed by Mayor Byron Brown and shown strong support for the Buffalo Police Department and business owners.

As council president, Scanlon will be responsible for chairing Common Council meetings, appointing councilmembers to committees, and hiring certain city employees in conjunction with the mayor and comptroller, according to the City Charter. Perhaps most importantly, Scanlon will take over as mayor if Brown leaves office early. Brown has expressed interest in running for the congressional seat being vacated by Congressman Brian Higgins next month.

“I will work every day to live up to the awesome responsibility that you have entrusted me with,” Scanlon said in a speech to the council following his election. “As we all know, there are challenges ahead of us. As days become weeks, and weeks become months, we will have disagreements, there will be contentious debate and discussion. But I think at the end of the day, we’ll be better off for it. And I know that because we have everything we need right here on this floor, sitting here, to take Buffalo to the next level.”

Only University District Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt voted against appointing Scanlon as president after unsuccessfully nominating Niagara District Councilmember David Rivera. He told reporters after the vote that he was concerned about the Common Council’s ability to take action on police reform, filling budget holes and inclusionary zoning with Scanlon at the helm.

“I think the council has long lost its independence,” Wyatt said. “And it’s not because I dislike Councilmember Scanlon. He’s a nice guy. But we’ve known that, over and over again, he’s voted with the mayor. And that’s gone against many of us, who are independent council members working on behalf of the people, so I’m concerned. But this is democracy. And I hope that I’m wrong.”

Lovejoy District Councilman, Bryan Bollman, was elected President Pro Tempore at the reorganizational meeting. He replaces Christopher Scanlon in the position.

The Common Council’s two freshmen lawmakers, Ellicott District Councilmember Leah Halton-Pope and Masten District Councilmember Zeneta Everhart, both expressed tepid optimism about Scanlon’s prospects as Common Council president.

“I don’t know him that well, but we’ve had a couple conversations,” Everhart said. “And for me, that meeting was really about just telling him my priorities, the Masten District’s priorities and the East Side of Buffalo’s priorities… And he’s willing to help me execute that plan, so I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Halton-Pope was unanimously elected as majority leader, making her the second woman and first woman of color to hold the post. Despite not having previously served in the Common Council, she said her experience as a senior policy advisor to State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes has prepared her for the role.

“I’ve seen her do it. I’ve been able to walk by her side,” Halton-Pope said. “I think I’ve been prepared. It’s a different house in a different chamber, and I’m surrounded by really smart people.”

Lovejoy District Councilmember Bryan Bollman was unanimously elected as the council’s president pro tempore, meaning he will fill in as president “during the temporary absence or disability of the president of the Common Council,” according to the City Charter.

