Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Chautauqua County

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published December 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST
Winter storm season with snowflake symbol sign against a snowy background and copy space. Snow splattered and angled sign adds to the drama.
ronniechua/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Winter storm season with snowflake symbol sign against a snowy background and copy space. Snow splattered and angled sign adds to the drama.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Chautauqua County, including the city of Jamestown, from 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, through 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The National Weather Service issued the winter storm warning, which states that heavy snow is expected in Chautauqua County, with total snow accumulations between 7 to 10 inches across the Chautauqua ridge, with much lower amounts closer to Lake Erie.

Winds gusting as high as 30mph will produce some blowing snow in open areas.

The National Weather Service warns that widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions for Chautauqua County, and that travel will be very difficult - with snow-covered roads and poor visibility.

The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday evening commute, and especially the Tuesday morning commute.
