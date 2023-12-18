Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Chautauqua County

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Chautauqua County, including the city of Jamestown, from 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, through 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The National Weather Service issued the winter storm warning, which states that heavy snow is expected in Chautauqua County, with total snow accumulations between 7 to 10 inches across the Chautauqua ridge, with much lower amounts closer to Lake Erie.

Winds gusting as high as 30mph will produce some blowing snow in open areas.

The National Weather Service warns that widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions for Chautauqua County, and that travel will be very difficult - with snow-covered roads and poor visibility.

The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday evening commute, and especially the Tuesday morning commute.