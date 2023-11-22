Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion closes all Canadian border crossings in WNY

The Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and and Rainbow Bridge are all currently closed due to an explosion on the Rainbow Bridge.

It is unknown at this time why this happened. This is a developing story we will update as more information becomes available.

Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday afternoon that she has directed the New York State Police to work with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York State. She added that "I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders & will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available."

The FBI says they are currently investigating and coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement. They added in a statement, "As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time."

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) , who runs the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, says they are increasing security system-wide. Cars coming into the Buffalo airport will be subject to security checks and if you are flying you can expect additional screenings. Both Buffalo and Niagara Falls airports are open and fully functional. If you are traveling, you should plan additional time.

Buffalo's City Hall is closing at 2:30 p.m. today.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also tweeted Wednesday after the incident "All WNY bridge crossings between the US and Canada have been closed due to an incident at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. Our @ErieCountyESU

and per Sheriff John Garcia the @ECSONY1

are monitoring the situation and stand ready to assist."

