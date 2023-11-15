© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Local prison reform advocates recognized, call for passage of reform bills in state senate

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Thomas O'Neil-White
Published November 15, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST
Jerome Wright and Donna Robinson of Release Aging People in Prison (RAPP)
Thomas O'Neil-White
/
WBFO News
Jerome Wright and Donna Robinson of Release Aging People in Prison (RAPP)

Local and statewide prison reform advocates rallied at Niagara Square Thursday in support of two bills currently making their way through the state legislature.

The Elder Parole bill would grant an automatic parole hearing to an incarcerated person 55 years and older who has served 15 years of their sentence.

The Fair and Timely Parole bill would amend state law and allow for an incarcerated person to receive parole unless the parole board can prove that person is likely to commit another crime after they are released.

Numerous prison reform groups in including HALT Solitary Confinement and Release Aging People in Prison say these incarcerated elders are needed back in communities hit hardest by mass incarceration to help the younger generations steer clear of paths which lead to incarceration.

The rally also recognized Jerome Wright, Director of the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement campaign, his wife Susan and Donna Robinson, an organizer for Release Aging People from Prison for their crime reduction work in their communities. Jerome Wright was previously incarcerated for 30 years.
Thomas O'Neil-White
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas moved to Western New York at the age of 14. A graduate of Buffalo State College, he majored in Communications Studies and was part of the sports staff for WBNY. When not following his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats and Boston Red Sox, Thomas enjoys coaching youth basketball, reading Tolkien novels and seeing live music.
See stories by Thomas O'Neil-White